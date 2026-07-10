Denver Planned Parenthood caught calling ambulances for 3 young women

Publicly available records shed little light on what exactly happened to them, or their fates.

DENVER (LifeSiteNews) — Three women were recently rushed for emergency treatment from a Colorado Planned Parenthood facility, according to a new report from the pro-life watchdogs at Operation Rescue.

Operation Rescue reports that Park Hill’s Planned Parenthood facility in Denver called 911 for a 31-year-old woman with suspected heart problems on March 10, a 26-year-old woman with chest pains on April 7, and a 20-year-old woman “bleeding extensively” on May 27. Publicly available records shed little light on what exactly happened to them, or their fates.

“Unfortunately, the CAD records produced by the city of Denver are so heavily redacted that we can’t be sure what definitively happened to this woman,” says Operation Rescue COO Sarah Neely. “And 911 audio records could tell the public much more, but the city of Denver refuses to release even redacted copies of those public records. Yet again, Colorado officials have created special protections for abortion businesses, ensuring no members of the public can obtain real records on real emergencies where real humans are being injured. Women trying to discern if a clinic is safe or has a history of harming patients are largely left in the dark.”

What is known, however, is that Colorado has a history of enabling such life-threatening situations through lax regulation of the abortion industry.

In February 2025, Alexis “Lexi” Arguello came to Planned Parenthood’s Fort Collins location for an abortion at 22 weeks. She suffered an amniotic fluid embolism (AFE), a known potential complication of late-term abortions in which amniotic fluid enters the mother’s bloodstream. She was transported to a hospital, where despite the emergency staff’s best efforts she passed away as her grandparents waited helplessly.

This past March, Operation Rescue reported on two more emergency medical dispatches to the Fort Collins location just eight days apart – one of which was also designated “Charlie Medical.” Yet another emergency complication was spotted in late January. In April, an ambulance was spotted arriving at the Fort Collins site, where the EMS radio dispatch reveals that a 19-year-old woman came in a day after her abortion complaining of chest pains, which could indicate any number of issues. However, EMS’s use of the code “Charlie Medical” indicated fears that the situation was potentially life-threatening.

Abortion clinics across the country are regularly flagged for harming women through botched procedures, unsanitary tools and environments, and lack of regulatory protections such as requirements for staff to secure admitting privileges at nearby hospitals in the event of complications. With the rise of services dispensing abortion pills by mail in violation of federal law, chemical abortions self-administered completely without medical oversight are certain to increase those harms further still.

Even when “properly” performed, abortions still carry grave risks. According to the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG), which represents 7,000 medical professionals who reject the left-wing orthodoxy of the medical establishment, “[w]omen face a 35% increased risk of preterm birth in a future pregnancy after one surgical abortion and an almost 90% increase in preterm birth risk after two abortions. The increased risk of future preterm birth for women after they have an abortion represents a clear long-term health risk. Mothers who deliver preterm babies are at a higher risk of medical complications later in life, including cardiovascular disease and stroke.”

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