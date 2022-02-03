Denver will no longer require masks or proof of vaccination to enter a business

DENVER, Colorado (LifeSiteNews) — Tomorrow you will no longer have to show proof of a COVID jab or wear a mask to dine out or work out in Denver.
On January 31, Mayor Michael Hancock announced that these impositions will no longer be necessary for entering businesses on Friday, February 4.
“Following extensive discussions with our regional partners as well as current health advice and the downward trajectory of cases positivity and hospitalizations, Denver will not be extending our public health order,” Hancock said.
“So, beginning Friday, people will no longer be required under the public health order to wear a mask or show proof of vaccination for entry into a business in Denver,” the mayor said.
However, children who would like to see what their peers look like will not be as fortunate as diners and gym-goers, as the mask requirement will stay in effect for schools.
“Denver’s public health order requiring masks in schools and childcare facilities, however, will remain in place for the time being,” Hancock said.
“We simply feel it’s important to keep our schools open and our children in class and being in that classroom is critical to their development, so we want to make sure they’re able to do so safely as safely as possible.”
The mask mandate for schools does allow kids to take off their “face coverings” during nap time.
The mask or jab mandate has been in effect since November 23, 2021 and the city extended it again December 28.
It required face coverings for all individuals aged 2 and older.
Canadian truckers are fighting back against Justin Trudeau's Covid overreach and medical tyranny, and are giving people across the country -- and the world -- a new voice for freedom!
These truckers, like millions of other Canadians, have been subjected to unprecedented medical coercion, manipulation, and intimidation on behalf of Trudeau's liberal government, and, with their livelihoods on the line, they have risen to meet the moment by bringing their cause directly to Ottawa in the form of a massive Freedom Convoy!
But, unsurprisingly, they are still being met with resistance by extreme politicians who wish to exercise complete control over these truckers' -- and all Canadians' -- medical autonomy, which is why we're asking you to show your support for these brave, hardworking men and women by adding your name and your voice to their cause.
Please SIGN and SHARE this petition to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking him to back off these truckers, change course in his approach to Covid, and support the medical autonomy of the truckers and all working Canadians going forward.
Like millions of Canadian workers across the country, truckers are being required by Justin Trudeau's Liberal government to get the experimental Covid-19 vaccine, or face a 14-day quarantine period if and when they cross the border into the United States to make their deliveries.
These truckers were categorized as "essential workers" (which they most certainly are) during the worst days of the Covid crisis, when lockdowns were the universal norm and millions of people were forced out of their jobs and offices. Even so, they remained on the job through it all, ensuring that essentials were available to people in every corner of the country, even when some businesses were shut down and strict rules were in place that made something as simple as grocery shopping a challenge for millions.
In fact, Prime Minister Trudeau went out of his way to compliment these men and women back in March of 2020, tweeting the following:
While many of us are working from home, there are others who aren’t able to do that - like the truck drivers who are working day and night to make sure our shelves are stocked. So when you can, please #ThankATrucker for everything they’re doing and help them however you can.
In fact, But just yesterday, Trudeau went on the record at a press conference labeling these truckers everything from "racists" to "Nazis" in a simply stunning reversal from his earlier comments.
So why the sudden change in attitude from the Prime Minister?
Because, as it turns out, these truckers are refusing to sit idly by while their rights -- and the rights of millions of working Canadians -- remain under attack like never before, and they are standing up to Trudeau and challenging his government's radical medical tyranny head-on.
With their livelihoods on the line, these truckers decided it was time to take action.
This past weekend, the #FreedomConvoy led a 50-mile-long caravan of what's estimated to be thousands of truckers from across Canada to Parliament Hill in Ottawa, where they staged a monumental demonstration to protest Trudeau's vaccination mandate.
In addition, truckers from across the United States (who are similarly fighting to preserve their own medical freedoms against a power-hungry federal government) also joined the Freedom Convoy to stand in solidarity with their neighbors to the north.
This massive, now-international movement to restore the individual rights of these truckers and all working people after nearly two years' worth of lockdowns, mandates, and vast government overreach and infringement is taking Ottawa -- and all of Canada -- by storm.
Look no further than the trucker's GoFundMe, which has raised $10 million in support of their cause -- more than what was raised by either of Canada's two major political parties during the last financial quarter of 2021.
The grassroots are clearly on their side (and the side of freedom), but even so, Trudeau remains unmoved...
He has dismissed the truckers and their supporters as a "small fringe," and has even accused the organizers of the Freedom Convoy and its participants of holding "unacceptable views."
But Justin Trudeau is wrong: These hardworking men and women are not racists or Nazis, and they are certainly not a fringe group -- they are patriotic, freedom-loving Canadians who refuse to stand down when being faced with egregious medical tyranny on the federal government's part, and who are using their constitutional right(s) to freedom of speech and expression to be a unified voice for millions of others faced with similar medical mandates.
And they need our support.
So please, take a few minutes now to SIGN and SHARE this important petition asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reverse course by supporting these truckers (and all working Canadians) by abandoning intrusive, unconstitutional vaccination mandates for working people going forward.
This petition will be delivered, in person, to both Prime Minister Trudeau and the leaders of the Freedom Convoy.
Let's show Justin Trudeau, once and for all, that the desire to live and work freely is not just limited to a "small fringe," but rather the inherent right of ALL Canadians and their millions of backers from across the globe -- including YOU!
Thank you!
While not a vaccine passport system like those of Chicago and Philadelphia, Denver did allow facilities to get approved as “fully vaccinated.” This meant that at least 95 percent of the occupants were expected to have taken the jabs. The 95 percent minimum refers to the percentage of clients and employees in the facility. The designation means “at least 95% of the people within the facility (including employees, invitees, attendees, and any other person entering the facility) have been fully vaccinated,” according to a city website. Businesses could get approved through the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment.
Chicago required everyone to either be jabbed or wear a mask and present a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test taken in the past 72 hours from a medical professional. Exemptions to the passport rule could only be granted if an employer gave them a religious or medical exemption.
Individuals in Philadelphia who did not have proof-of-vaccination had to present a medical exemption signed by a healthcare professional or prove a “sincerely held religious belief that prevents them from being vaccinated” to enter businesses in the city. Philly also barred private parties in homes where food was being served if more than 24 people would be there.
While Denver has recognized Omicron does not present a major threat, healthy children were never at a serious risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
Researchers with John Hopkins’ School of Medicine reviewed about 48,000 COVID cases of individuals 18 and younger found a “mortality rate of zero among children without a pre-existing medical condition such as leukemia,” according to an article by Dr. Marty Makary in the Wall Street Journal.
Colorado COVID deaths are also primarily among the elderly, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU). The data are recent as of January 28.
Individuals 50 and older comprise nearly 93 percent of all COVID deaths in the state, whereas the 0-19 age range comprised only .26 percent of deaths from the virus, without any other information provided on comorbidities.
Face masks can also cause problems, according to a review of 79 different studies.
LifeSiteNews identified 47 studies that found masks are ineffective and another 32 that concluded they can cause negative health effects.