DePaul University hosts x-rated ‘sex ed’ event sponsored by Planned Parenthood chapter

The obscene ‘sex ed’ event radically contradicts the teachings of Catholicism that DePaul University claims to follow, but it is in keeping with the school’s history of left-wing activism.

CHICAGO (LifeSiteNews) — On Wednesday, “Catholic” DePaul University held a “BDSM Sex Ed” event in conjunction with a campus chapter of activists for abortion giant Planned Parenthood.

“Hello Planned Parenthood Generation Action community! Come join us for a fun and educational night discussing what healthy sexual relationships look like for those engaged in BDSM!!! We will be having lighthearted conversation, an open forum for questions, and fun activities for the people!” reads the official description for “PillowTalk: BDSM Sex Ed” on June 4.

Campus Reform notes that Planned Parenthood Generation Action touts as part of its mission bringing what it calls “comprehensive and inclusive reproductive resources for all at DePaul University,” including condoms and abortifacient Plan B pills, as well as information about so-called “pressing reproductive justice issues.” Notably, the group scandalously claims that its activism for abortion and sexual libertinism “aligns with DePaul’s Vincentian mission” (referring to “seventeenth-century France and the remarkable lives of Vincent de Paul and Louise de Marillac, as well as all those who have followed to serve in the global Vincentian family,” according to the university).

“Among the largest Catholic universities in the United States and the world, our mission proceeds from the heart of the Church and remains grounded in the values and life example of Jesus of Nazareth,” DePaul’s mission page claims, while touting a “diverse, multi-faith, and inclusive community.”

Abortion and BDSM are grave sins and radically contrary to the core teachings of Catholicism, but they are in keeping with DePaul’s recent history. Campus Reform adds that the university is also partaking in “Pride Week 2025,” complete with a “Queer Film Festival,” “Lavender Send-Off,” “Fruity Party,” “Skates Above State,” “Queer Sex Education,” “Spring Drag Show,” and “Queer Sex Education.”

Last year, DePaul hosted “Catholics for Choice” president Jamie Manson as one of several heterodox speakers on a panel convened by Planned Parenthood Generation Action against the school’s campus ban on contraception. In 2019, it offered a class called “Sexual Justice: Lesbians, Gays and the Law,” and back in 2016, the school prohibited College Republicans from erecting “Unborn Lives Matter” posters, claiming the spin on the Black Lives Matter slogan constituted “bigotry.”

