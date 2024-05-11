DePaul University hosts lesbian leader of heretical ‘Catholics for Choice’ pro-abortion group

Nominally Catholic DePaul University’s Planned Parenthood chapter organized an event attacking the school’s contraception ban that featured Jamie Manson, an abortion and LGBT activist and leader of ‘Catholics for Choice.’

CHICAGO (LifeSiteNews) — DePaul University hosted the leader of dissident abortion activist group “Catholics for Choice” at a pro-abortion event organized by the nominally Catholic university’s Planned Parenthood chapter.

“Catholics for Choice” president Jamie Manson was one of several heterodox speakers on a panel convened by Planned Parenthood Generation Action at DePaul University (PPGA) on Thursday.

The panel was intended as a “kickoff event” for PPGA’s campaign against DePaul’s ban on contraception, according to the university’s online publication, the DePaulia. DePaul University, operated by the Vincentians, prohibits distribution of birth control on campus, though the school violates Catholic teaching on numerous other issues.

Manson, a self-professed lesbian, claimed at the event that the Catholic Church causes “harm” by opposing abortion, the violent destruction of unborn children in the womb.

“My Catholic identity is my advocacy. They are one and the same,” said the abortion activist, who professionally agitates against fundamental tenets of the Catholic faith and the natural law, such as the right to life of every human being from conception to natural death and the sanctity of marriage.

Manson further claimed that she felt a desire to be a priest from the age of 14.

“Telling everyone that clearly God wanted me to be a priest helped me understand the profound misogyny of the Roman Catholic Church,” she said.

The Catholic Church infallibly teaches that only men can be ordained to the priesthood, regardless of an individual’s desires.

“As a Catholic looking to advance the social justice mission of institutions like DePaul, Manson is proud of PPGA’s fight,” Maya Roman, the treasurer of PPGA and organizer of the panel, told the DePaulia.

DePaul University has previously faced criticism from Catholics for rejecting pro-life posters as “bigotry,” offering classes that promote homosexuality, honoring anti-Catholic, pro-LGBT activists, and encouraging students to attend the Chicago “Pride Parade.”

Planned Parenthood Generation Action at DePaul University’s webpage states that the group works to promote “reproductive freedom,” a euphemism for abortion, and “comprehensive, values-neutral sexual education” to DePaul’s students. It adds that the group “strives to advocate” for Planned Parenthood facilities “at the local, state, and national levels.” Planned Parenthood is the nation’s largest abortion business, responsible for killing more than 300,000 unborn children per year.

CatholicVote noted that PPGA operates a free off-campus birth control delivery program, backed by Planned Parenthood and Advocates for Youth, a left-wing activist group.

DePaul University falls within the Archdiocese of Chicago, led by Cardinal Blase Cupich, who has publicly contradicted Catholic doctrine on several occasions and allowed flagrant heresy and blasphemy among priests under his jurisdiction.

