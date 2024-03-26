Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland irks Canadian senators with request to pass budget bill sight unseen

One senator called it 'an embarrassment' to be asked to vote on a bill without reading it.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Many Canadian senators were furious after Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland asked them to pass the Liberal government’s 2024 budget bill without reading it.

Last Friday, senate managers had asked for approval to spend an additional $8.9 billion without the actual text of the bill being available to view.

Senator Patti LaBoucane-Benson, who serves as the cabinet’s legislative deputy in the Senate, tried to brush off the notion of the cabinet’s failure to publish the bill’s full text, saying it was a “House of Commons problem.”

However, Senator Elizabeth Marshall said, “You need the bill to vote on it,” adding, “I haven’t seen the bill.”

“It’s not posted. I don’t know how we can vote on a bill that we haven’t seen,” the senator said.

Last Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s 2024 budget bill was passed by the House of Commons in less than 10 minutes. It was then sent to the Senate.

Senator Donald Plett said that it was “an embarrassment” to have been asked to vote on a “bill I haven’t seen,” adding, that senators “need to get a copy of the bill so we know what we’re voting on.”

Senator Denise Batters observed that when it comes to having been asked to vote on a bill of which the text was not even made available, “This is not the first time this sort of thing has happened.”

Indeed, in 2020 at the start of the COVID crisis, spending bills were passed using special powers by the Trudeau government without the text ever being made available until after the laws were passed. Trudeau’s cabinet then used the special powers to spend an extra $350 billion by March 31, 2020.

As for Freeland, she has deep connections to the globalist group behind the socialist “Great Reset” agenda headed by Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Freeland, currently serving as a member of the WEF Board of Trustees, attended a WEF meeting in January and participated in a public panel on Ukraine.

The ties between the WEF and the Trudeau Liberals run deep. Schwab once told Freeland that he has “counted” on her to make sure his globalist goals see the light of day.

