Deputy PM Freeland doesn’t deny Scott Moe could face charges for not collecting carbon tax

Premier Scott Moe's refusal to force Saskatchewan residents to pay the tax comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau refused to extend the tax exemption to forms of heating used in Conservative provinces.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — The Canadian Liberal government refuses to rule out jail time for Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe if he refuses to collect the carbon tax on home heating.

During a November 3 media meeting, Liberal Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland avoided directly answering if Moe would be criminally charged for refusing to collect Trudeau’s controversial carbon tax for home heating within the province.

“What can the federal government do to prevent [Moe] from acting unilaterally?” a reporter questioned. “Will he, will the province, will anyone, incur penalties? Will there be fees? Or perhaps even jail time?”

Freeland did not answer the question directly, instead saying, “The federal government expects everyone in Canada to obey the law. Canada is a country of good peace, order, and good government.”

“I think that is something all Canadians believe in. That’s something we expect,” she added.

Moe’s refusal to force Saskatchewan residents to pay the tax comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suspended his carbon tax last week on home heating oil amid rising costs of living and his decreasing popularity across multiple polls.

Moe pointed out that the tax exemption only applies to home heating oil, which is primarily used in Atlantic provinces, while other forms of heating, including natural gas (the main source of heat in Western provinces), is not exempt.

“I cannot accept the federal government giving an affordability break to people in one part of Canada but not here,” Moe said in a video posted October 30 on X.

“The prime minister chose to make life more affordable for families in one part of the country while leaving Saskatchewan families out in the cold,” he said.

As a result, Moe promised that if the exemption was not extended to other forms of heating, he will direct SaskEnergy to stop collecting carbon tax on natural gas, “effectively providing Saskatchewan residents with the very same exemption that the federal government has given heating oil in Atlantic Canada.”

Following Moe’s demands, Trudeau declared that he will not make any further carve-outs to the carbon tax. Trudeau’s statement was supported by both Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault.

Notably, Freeland’s comments come just months after she faced a massive speeding ticket when defending the Trudeau government’s carbon tax by saying that she does not own a car and bikes instead.

Trudeau’s carbon tax, framed as a way to reduce carbon emissions, has cost Canadians hundreds more annually despite rebates.

The increased costs are only expected to rise, as a recent report revealed that a carbon tax of more than $350 per tonne is needed to reach Trudeau’s net-zero goals by 2050.

Currently, Canadians living in provinces under the federal carbon pricing scheme pay $65 per tonne, but the Trudeau government has a goal of $170 per tonne by 2030.

