Deputy resigns in protest of sheriff’s leadership, ‘threatening’ enforcement of vaccine mandate

The 'toxic leadership' of the King County Sheriff's Office 'does not care about their deputies,' Jessy Bailey said.

KING COUNTY, Washington (LifeSiteNews) – A law-enforcement veteran in the King County Sheriff’s Department took to social media to announce his resignation this week, going public with longstanding grievances against the leadership of Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht, including her “threatening” approach to COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Introducing himself as a 23-year veteran of the U.S. Army prior to his 10 years in law enforcement, Deputy Jessy Bailey explained in a TikTok video that despite being “motivated and ready to do my job” in the face of years of outside anti-police sentiment, it was “too much for me” when things “started to become toxic on the inside, when people stopped caring for each other on the inside, when toxic leadership like we have here in the King County Sheriff’s Office, who does not care about their deputies.”

This fully-vaccinated sheriff is resigning because he stands with the officers right to choose! 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/e3WzcUaaS2 — Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley818_) September 29, 2021

“And this message is directly for Mitzi Johanknecht, our sheriff: You failed us. And you failed us miserably,” he declared. “You should have left when the guild was asking you to. I once suggested to a senior member up there downtown when I worked downtown to do a command climate survey, and I got laughed at, they said the sheriff really doesn’t wanna know the truth to that.”

“In five combat deployments, even when I was losing soldiers, and morale was really low, I have never worked in an organization that had lower morale than we have right now,” Bailey continued. While making clear there were still some good people in leadership, he asked Johanknecht, “Do you know why your nickname here in this department is ‘Mitzing in Action’? It’s because you haven’t been here. You forgot what it was to be a cop. You’ve put people in charge who’ve never spent one day in a patrol car.”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: No to mandatory vaccination for the coronavirus Show Petition Text 1071566 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1100000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition People of goodwill can disagree about the safety, efficacy and religious implications of a new vaccine for the coronavirus. But, everyone should agree on this point: No government can force anyone who has reached legal adulthood to be vaccinated for the coronavirus. Equally, no government can vaccinate minors for the coronavirus against the will of their parents or guardians. Please SIGN this urgent petition which urges policymakers at every level of government to reject calls for mandatory coronavirus vaccination. Fear of a disease - which we know very little about, relative to other similar diseases - must not lead to knee-jerk reactions regarding public health, nor can it justify supporting the hidden agenda of governmental as well as non-governmental bodies that have apparent conflicts of interest in plans to restrict personal freedoms. The so-called "public health experts" have gotten it wrong many times during the current crisis. We should not, therefore, allow their opinions to rush decision-makers into policies regarding vaccination. And, while some people, like Bill Gates, may have a lot of money, his opinion and that of his NGO (the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation) - namely, that life will not return to normal till people are widely vaccinated - should not be permitted to influence policy decisions on a coronavirus vaccination program. Finally, we must also not allow the rush by pharmaceutical companies to produce a new coronavirus vaccine to, itself, become an imperative for vaccination. Unwitting citizens must not be used as guinea pigs for New World Order ideologues, or Big Pharma, in pursuit of a vaccine (and, profits) which may not even protect against future mutated strains of the coronavirus. And it goes without saying that the production of vaccines using aborted babies for cell replication is a total non-starter, as the technique is gravely immoral. However, if after sufficient study of the issue, a person who has reached the age of majority wishes to be vaccinated with a morally produced vaccine, along with his children, that is his business. But we cannot and will not permit the government to make that decision for us. Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this petition, urging policymakers at all levels of government to reject mandatory coronavirus vaccination. FOR MORE INFORMATION: Bill Gates: Life won’t go back to ‘normal’ until population 'widely vaccinated' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/bill-gates-life-wont-go-back-to-normal-until-population-widely-vaccinated COVID-19 scare leads to more digital surveillance, talk of mandatory vaccine 'tattoos' for kids' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/covid-19-scare-leads-to-more-digital-surveillance-talk-of-mandatory-vaccine-tattoos-for-kids Trudeau says no return to ‘normal’ without vaccine: 'Could take 12 to 18 months' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-says-no-return-to-normal-without-vaccine-could-take-12-to-18-months Trudeau mulls making coronavirus vaccine mandatory for Canadians - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-mulls-making-coronavirus-vaccine-mandatory-for-canadians US bishop vows to ‘refuse’ COVID-19 vaccine if made from ‘aborted fetal tissue' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/us-bishop-vows-to-refuse-covid-19-vaccine-if-made-from-aborted-fetal-tissue ** While LifeSite opposes immorally-produced vaccines using aborted fetal cell lines, we do not have a position on any particular coronavirus vaccines produced without such moral problems. We realize many have general concerns about vaccines, but also recognize that millions of lives have been saved due to vaccines. *** Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

In a follow-up interview with KIRO Radio host Dori Monson, Bailey added that a “very threatening” email Johanknecht sent out regarding the COVID vaccine mandate for government employees was a breaking point. Bailey is vaccinated himself but opposes making it mandatory.

“It was a very ‘get the shot, or get out.’ Here’s my thing, and I might know a thing about leadership,” he said. “Why couldn’t [she] say, ‘Hey, I’m sorry, guys. I’m sorry that you have to get this shot. I’m sorry. There’s been mandates by Dow Constantine and everybody else. My door is open for you, for the ones that want to talk.’”

While the department’s morale problems did not start with the shots, Bailey said it was a contributor to the current state of affairs, in which, “for the actual people that are going to calls and doing all the things we do … morale is lower than anything I’ve ever seen in 30 years of service, and the sheriff has no idea.”

“They need us, the cops, more than we need them because we are not easy to replace. The good ones are walking away,” Bailey warned. “There’s some really good ones walking away on October 19, I promise you that. And they’re not easy to replace, and we don’t want cops to be easier to replace.”

Many continue to harbor concerns that the COVID vaccines have not been sufficiently studied for negative effects given their accelerated clinical trials. Vaccine defenders note that the one-year development period was not starting from scratch, but rather relied on years of prior research into mRNA technology; and that one of the innovations of the Trump administration’s “Operation Warp Speed” was conducting various aspects of the development process concurrently rather than sequentially, eliminating delays unrelated to safety. However, those factors do not fully account for the condensing of clinical trial phases — each of which can take anywhere from 1-3 years on their own — to just three months apiece.

While cases of severe harm reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) after taking COVID shots represent less than one percent of total doses administered in the United States, a 2010 report submitted to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ (HHS) Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) warned that VAERS caught “fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events.” On the problem of underreporting, the VAERS website offers simply that “more serious and unexpected medical events are probably more likely to be reported than minor ones” (emphasis added).

This past May, NBC News published a report acknowledging experts’ concerns about “gaps” in federal monitoring of the COVID vaccines. While the government currently relies on a “hodgepodge” of sources for safety data, the report explained, the quoted experts call for a more “robust ‘active’ surveillance system [that] can search large volumes of patient care records to compare rates of adverse events in people who received vaccines with those who didn’t.”

Such concerns were intensified in September by a Project Veritas report showing insiders at Phoenix Indian Medical Center, a federal facility, speaking candidly about serious medical complications they’ve seen after COVID vaccination that are not being reported. Acknowledging the COVID vaccines’ potential dangers would severely undermine the Biden administration’s heavy investment in the idea that the vaccines are the key to ending the pandemic.

Instead of allaying these concerns with research, discussion, and transparency, COVID vaccine advocates have largely resorted to coercion, from the Biden administration’s mandate for public and private workers alike, to state and local mandates on police, healthcare workers, and teachers, to private employee mandates imposed by corporations such as AT&T and United Airlines.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccine resource page that can be viewed here, and a resource guide on how to resist COVID vaccine mandates that can be viewed here.

Share











