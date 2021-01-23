Derek Sloan calls himself ‘sacrificial lamb’ in CPC’s purge of social conservatism

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

ONTARIO, January 23, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) —– Former Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) M.P. and leadership candidate Derek Sloan said the “real reason” he was booted from caucus is because the CPC had an “emotional/psychological meltdown” in the aftermath of the storming of the U.S. Capitol, which started a party purge of the social conservative voice.

“REAL reason for ejection? O’Toole & team had emotional/psychological meltdown after D.C events & their knee-jerk reaction is to purge right-wing/conservative elements,” tweeted Sloan Thursday.

“Hence a ‘sacrificial lamb’ to appease left & liberal media. I was most obvious candidate but I won’t be the last.”

The leader of the CPC, Erin O’Toole, claimed that the booting of pro-life Sloan from the party had nothing to do with Sloan’s staunch social conservative bent. O’Toole said he removed Sloan due to “destructive behaviour involving multiple incidents.”

However, when declaring his intentions to remove Sloan from the party on Monday, O’Toole cited as justification the acceptance of a donation from a white supremacist using an alias. He made no mention of “a pattern of destructive behaviour.”

Sloan said on Twitter Thursday that O’Toole’s letter was “false,” adding that during the call to decide his fate with his fellow M.P.s, many spoke out against O’Toole’s initial reasoning for booting Sloan.

“False,” tweeted Sloan. “Caucus lambasted you during our call over the ridiculous optics of expelling me over the $131 so you promised you would use another reason to save face.”

Last week, O’Toole said there was no place in the CPC “for the far right” in the party and reaffirmed his pro-abortion position.

The CPC elected M.P. O’Toole, who professes to be Catholic, as the new leader of the party in August last year. Sloan came in fourth place behind Leslyn Lewis and Peter MacKay.

During the CPC leadership campaign, Sloan was unafraid to assert his pro-life and pro-family views. As a result, he was branded by the mainstream media as having “extreme” views.

REAL Women of Canada blast CPC for ousting Sloan

The national vice president and legal counsel for REAL Women of Canada, Gwen Landolt, blasted the CPC for ousting Sloan, saying O’Toole is failing to provide real leadership and that the party is going in the wrong direction.

“Conservative leader Erin O’Toole has conducted his own political cancel culture tactic against social conservative MP Derek Sloan[.] ... [T]hanks to O’Toole’s short-sightedness and ego, the Conservatives have lost a viable and credible critic of Trudeau and his government at a time when it is needed most. This is not the leadership social conservatives expected, or were promised,” said Landolt in a news release sent out Thursday.

“It is apparent that Mr. O’Toole is using the donation from Mr. Fromm as a cover to remove Mr. Sloan, a social conservative, from the caucus. His action is a crude attempt at silencing a differing voice from the Tory Caucus and amounts to cultural/political censorship. This action by O’Toole is both hypocritical and dishonorable.”

Landolt went on to note that for Canadian democracy to function, it needs a “healthy and sustainable” party that is a “viable and credible right-of-centre party to counterbalance the monolithic media/Liberal/NDP/Bloc network.”

“Such a party must be built upon respect for free speech, freedom to think and freedom to criticize. Silencing duly elected MP Derek Sloan is not the way to achieve this,” added Landolt.

On Tuesday, Canada’s Liberal Party prime minister, Justin Trudeau, said he was happy O’Toole had made the move to oust Sloan.

Sloan has urged his supporters not to quit the CPC and to make sure their voice is heard in the upcoming policy convention.

“If you are signed up as a delegate MAINTAIN YOUR DELEGATE SPOT. There’s people that want you to quit. Erin O’Toole and his cronies want you to quit. Stay on & make your voice heard at convention,” tweeted Sloan earlier in the week.

In an interview with Ezra Levant from Rebel News, Sloan said that during Wednesday’s caucus meeting, there were some M.P.s who voiced support for him, but many comments were negative. He also said he did not see the final vote tally. He also promised to “drop names” of those who voiced opposition to him.

The majority of CPC M.P.s voted to toss pro-life Sloan from the caucus on Wednesday. This came after O’Toole earlier called for his ousting via the Reform Act, due to what he said was an acceptance of a $131 donation from a “well-known white supremacist” named Paul Fromm to the CPC in August 2020.

The Reform Act was passed in 2015 and states that to expel an M.P. from the caucus, at least 20 percent of the party members must first agree to trigger a review. A majority M.P. vote is then required for expulsion

A recent Press Progress report had previously noted that Fromm had donated to the party, which said the CPC “confirmed” that the donation was directed to Sloan’s leadership campaign. O’Toole said he was “outraged” at the news of Fromm’s donation and promised an investigation into the matter.

Elections Canada stipulates that the disclosure of a donor name is required only for contributions over $200, meaning that the only entities likely to have known about Fromm’s donation would be Sloan and the CPC.

Sloan fought back with a detailed statement sent out late Monday. He noted that Fromm used an alias, Frederick P. Fromm, when he donated; was a member of the CPC; and voted in the leadership race. Sloan also said he learned “for the first time” about Fromm’s donation late afternoon on Monday.

