Derek Sloan pledges to defund ‘foreign abortions,’ WHO as prime minister

June 19, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leadership hopeful and member of Parliament (M.P.) Derek Sloan said in an email June 16 that if he were to become prime minister, he would defund foreign abortions, Planned Parenthood, and “Pride” parades.

Sloan announced his defunding plan in an email titled “Defund the Police, part 2: What I would like to defund.”

In the email, he said police are “essential to upholding law and order” and that the entire “defund the police movement” got him thinking about what he will defund if he becomes prime minister.

“I will defund the World Health Organization. Canada has just learned a powerful lesson about the influence of the Chinese Communist Party and its influence on the WHO,” wrote Sloan in the email.

“The WHO assisted in the Beijing regime’s lying about COVID-19 until it was too late and the damage was done…….. The WHO is not worthy of our attention or our financial support.”

Sloan went on to talk about defunding foreign abortions and again said abortion is not health care.

“I will defund foreign abortions. Canada’s federal government today, in the name of ‘reproductive health’, funds abortion in foreign lands,” wrote Sloan.

“Abortion is not healthcare. Promoting abortion in other countries is just a new cultural colonialism. Even Stephen Harper seemed to realize this.”

Last week, Sloan said boldly on social media that abortion is “not health care” in response to news that the Canadian government will use taxpayer money to fund abortions abroad.

In his email, Sloan mentioned that he would “defund Planned Parenthood” and called out Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau for his support of it.

“Justin Trudeau has been an enthusiastic supporter of Planned Parenthood International and its promotion of abortion all over the world,” wrote Sloan.

“Planned Parenthood continues in the spirit of its founder, Margaret Sanger, a eugenicist and racist who said, ‘The most merciful thing a large family can do to one of its infant members, is to kill it.’ She also longed for ‘more children from the fit, less from the unfit.’ What a loathsome philosophy!”

Sloan also said he would defend the Women’s Legal Education and Action Fund (LEAF), which is an organization that is known to promote abortion resources to organizations.

“I first ran into LEAF when, as a lawyer, I worked with an intervenor on behalf of Trinity Western University (TWU) in their legal battle to open a law school. West Coast LEAF intervened against TWU at all levels of court, right up to the Supreme Court decision in 2017 which denied TWU the right to open a law school,” said Sloan.

“This was because of their ‘community covenant’, a document that upheld, among other things, the traditional view of marriage. A private school, which does not receive government funding, was prevented from expanding based in part on interventions by an organization that does receive government funding.”

Lastly, Sloan mentioned that if elected prime minister he will defund “Pride parades” and the Clinton Foundation.

“People who support the pride parades should pay for them. Forcing every Canadian taxpayer to foot the bill for a display that many find morally objectionable is unjust,” wrote Sloan.

“I will defund the Clinton Foundation. In 2017, Team Trudeau handed over $20 million to the Clinton Foundation. Donations made to the Clinton Foundation when Hillary Clinton was the U.S. Secretary of State had already proven to be part of a corrupt ‘cash for access’ scam. These charges dogged Clinton during her bid for the Presidency in 2016. I would not give any more money to them.”

Sloan noted in his email that “there are problems of racism within our police forces. We all see that,” but defunding the police and rule of law “will do nothing but make these problems worse.”

Sloan joined his fellow CPC leadership candidates M.P. Erin O’Toole, Dr. Leslyn Lewis, and former M.P. Peter MacKay in both the French and English CPC leadership debates earlier this week. MacKay and O’Toole are pro-abortion.

Sloan and Lewis identify themselves as pro-family and pro-life and reaffirmed their support for life in the debates.

As part of his platform, Sloan published a 12-point pro-life plan. He recently spoke about his proposals with Campaign Life Coalition as part of the 2020 Virtual March for Life.

Sloan’s plan includes a ban on sex-selective abortion, a ban on partial-birth abortion, freedom of conscience for health care workers, and a review of the current euthanasia and assisted suicide legislation.