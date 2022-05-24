DeSantis rips World Health Organization power grab, says ‘no way’ Florida would support it

A Biden-backed WHO treaty to expand global pandemic powers is not happening in Florida, the governor said.

CAPE CORAL, Florida (LifeSiteNews) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday blasted a proposed World Health Organization (WHO) treaty that critics say would expand the organization’s power worldwide and erode national sovereignty, asserting that “there is no way” Florida “will ever support” it.

“We in Florida, there is no way we will ever support this WHO thing … that’s not going to happen. No way,” DeSantis said during a press conference in Cape Coral, Florida.

“But you saw, I mean, you saw a lot of these elites advocate very pernicious policies,” the popular Republican governor continued, suggesting that “part of the reason people want to move [to Florida] is because we rejected those policies, but they advocated very pernicious policies, including locking kids out of school.”

DeSantis, who has generated widespread support among conservatives for fighting liberty-crushing COVID-19 measures, backing law enforcement, limiting abortion, and working to uproot radical ideologies from the classroom, made the comments in response to news that the WHO is working to implement a sweeping new iteration of its “global pandemic treaty.”

DESANTIS: In Florida, there is no way we will ever support this WHO Treaty. pic.twitter.com/6epwAGxnVq — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) May 24, 2022

RELATED: DeSantis skewers critics who compare him to ‘dictator’: Florida is a ‘beachhead of freedom’

Critics say that new amendments to the treaty, which have the backing of the Biden administration, would vastly increase the WHO’s ability to usurp national governments during public health emergencies like COVID-19.

Women’s Rights Without Frontiers President Reggie Littlejohn has argued that if the amendments are implemented, they “will result in a significant erosion in U.S. sovereignty – in our ability to determine for ourselves whether something constitutes a health emergency and, if so, the best approach to that emergency. ”

DeSantis isn’t the only Republican pushing back against the proposed WHO amendments.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, also of Florida, has argued the amended treaty would “give control over American public health decisions to the corrupt WHO.”

We must never allow Biden to use a “Pandemic Treaty” to give control over American public health decisions to the corrupt @WHO — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 21, 2022

Meanwhile, on Friday, Republican Sens. Steve Daines of Montana and Tom Cotton of Arkansas responded to the proposed amendments in a letter urging the Biden administration to withdraw the U.S. from the WHO.

READ: Two GOP senators demand Biden withdraw US from ‘corrupt and inept’ World Health Organization

In their letter, the senators argued the “corrupt” WHO has exhibited an “abysmal lack of competence” in the wake of the 2020 COVID-19 outbreak, which “has destroyed the organization’s credibility and undermined the public’s confidence in it.”

Share











