DeSantis calls for banning leftist critical race theory in Florida public schools

TALLAHASSEE, March 18, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis took a stand Wednesday on yet another hot-button issue close to conservatives’ hearts, this time announcing an education plan that will “expressly exclude” the left-wing critical race theory (CRT) doctrine from public schools in the Sunshine State.

“Florida civics curriculum will incorporate foundational concepts with the best materials, and it will expressly exclude unsanctioned narratives like critical race theory and other unsubstantiated theories,” he said, The Hill reports. “There’s no room in our classrooms for things like critical race theory. Teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other is not worth one red cent of taxpayer money.”

Gov. @RonDeSantisFL announces Florida's curriculum will "expressly exclude...Critical Race Theory."



“There's no room in our classrooms for things like Critical Race Theory. Teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other is not worth one red cent of taxpayer money.” pic.twitter.com/7y2b40GqDk — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 17, 2021

Instead, he argued, “our schools are supposed to give people a foundation of knowledge, not supposed to be indoctrination centers, where you’re trying to push specific ideologies.” To that end, his $106 million education plan would incentivize teachers to undergo additional training and certification in “foundational concepts” of American civics.

While Democrats, left-wing activists, and their media allies claim that CRT is nothing more than “racial sensitivity training,” the name actually refers to (per the Encyclopedia Britannica) the “view that the law and legal institutions are inherently racist and that race itself, instead of being biologically grounded and natural, is a socially constructed concept that is used by white people to further their economic and political interests at the expense of people of colour.”

Conservatives argue that CRT stokes racial divisions rather than healing them; former President Donald Trump worked to remove it from federal training programs and publicly advocated its removal from public education. One of President Joe Biden’s first acts was to dismantle Trump’s 1776 Commission, which called for educational curricula focused on teaching students to understand and embrace the founding principles of the United States.

The abolition of critical race theory is just the latest conservative cause DeSantis has taken up. The governor was already popular among conservatives for tackling issues such as Common Core, illegal immigration, and online censorship, as well as for navigating the COVID-19 crisis without curtailing freedom – the effectiveness of which the mainstream media has recently begun to admit, after a year of derision.

DeSantis’s conservative record has many on the Right hoping the governor will run for the Republican nomination to challenge Biden for the presidency in 2024.

