DeSantis declares Florida ‘will not comply’ with Biden rule forcing ‘gender identity’ on schools

Ron DeSantis ordered that all Florida superintendents be notified that no school ‘should begin implementing any changes’ demanded by Biden’s new pro-LGBT Title IX rule.

TALLAHASSEE (LifeSiteNews) — Florida “will not comply” with the Biden administration’s recently finalized rule forcing widespread recognition and accommodation of LGBT “identities” on the American education system, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared.

In February, President Joe Biden’s U.S. Department of Education submitted to the U.S. Office of Management & Budget its finalized Title IX rule. Late last month, the administration published the rule, which expands the federal government’s prohibition against “discrimination” to now include under its umbrella so-called “discrimination based on sex stereotypes, sexual orientation, gender identity, and sex characteristics.” Critics have warned it has broad ramifications for sex-specific restrooms, lockers, and athletic programs, speech and conscience rights, and more.

DeSantis, who has taken a leading role on protecting parental rights against “woke” ideology and opposing LGBT indoctrination of children throughout his tenure, responded by declaring the Sunshine State will not abide by the White House’s “attempt to rewrite Title IX” on his watch.

Florida’s response to Joe Biden trying to inject gender ideology into education, undermining opportunities for girls and women, violating parents' rights, and abusing his constitutional authority: We will not comply. pic.twitter.com/12pnpOU68Z — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 25, 2024

Yep, Florida is fighting back against Biden's attack on truth. And we're proud of it! At @GovRonDeSantis' direction, @CommMannyDiazJr has instructed our schools not to enforce these Title IX changes, and @AGAshleyMoody announced the state will be fighting back in court. https://t.co/qrhtgDhs8A — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) April 24, 2024

According to a letter by Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. to school superintendents across the state, the governor has ordered that “no educational institution should begin implementing any changes.”

The rule “maims [Title IX] beyond recognition” to “gaslight the country into believing that biological sex no longer has any meaning,” the letter states. “In doing so, it seeks to commandeer Florida’s educational institutions and force them to violate various federal and state laws, including the First Amendment and Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, as well as statutes to protect students’ privacy in bathrooms and locker rooms.”

“In Florida, we respect parents’ rights to direct their children’s education,” Diaz said. “We protect our students’ safety and privacy. And we make sure every student is given the chance to thrive on and off campus. We will keep pressing to accomplish these goals.”

In addition, Florida Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody confirmed that her office intends to challenge the new rule in court:

Biden’s new Title IX rules shred protections for women—that so many fought for over decades. The idea that young girls can now legally be forced to undress in the same room with males in what is supposed to be a safe space like a locker room, that a young woman could be randomly… — AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) April 23, 2024

The indoctrination of children with left-wing ideology on sexuality and other leftist agenda items has long been a major concern in American public schools, from libraries to athletic and restroom policy to drag events to classroom materials to even “transitioning” troubled children without parental input. The influential American Library Association, currently helmed by a self-described “Marxist lesbian,” opposes denying children access to age-inappropriate materials.

Despite evidence that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms for impressionable young people, including from the Biden administration’s own Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration, Biden refuses to moderate his support for the LGBT movement, including reopening the military to recruits afflicted with gender dysphoria, promoting gender ideology within the military (including “diversity” and drag events on military bases), holding White House events to “affirm transgender kids,” condemning state laws against underage “transitions” as “close to sinful,” promoting underage “transitions” (potentially at taxpayer expense) as a “best practice,” and trying to force federally funded schools to let males into female athletic competitions and restrooms.

