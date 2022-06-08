DeSantis eliminates statute of limitations for adults subjecting children to ‘sexual performances’

Another Texas has lawmaker said he will introduce legislation to ban children from attending drag shows and other sexualized performances.

You’re invited! Join LifeSite in celebrating 25 years of pro-life and pro-family reporting at our anniversary Gala August 17th in Naples, Florida. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by clicking here.

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (LifeSiteNews) — Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation on Tuesday that eliminated the statute of limitation for adults who subject children to “sexual performances.”

Previously, the law required prosecution to begin within three years of the crime being committed.

Senate Bill 1244, passed unanimously by both chambers of the Florida legislature, allows for prosecution at any time for “specified violations relating to sexual performance by a child” if the offender was 18 years or older.

The law, which goes into effect on July 1, could be used to prosecute adults who subject children to drag shows. The law will apply to any sex offenses that occur on July 1 or later.

According to Florida statutes, an individual “is guilty of promoting a sexual performance by a child when, knowing the character and content thereof, he or she produces, directs, or promotes any performance which includes sexual conduct by a child less than 18 years of age.” The same applies to people who produce child pornography, including the filming of a “sexual performance by a child.”

The law also allows for prosecution without time limits of for anyone who “Encourag[ed], forc[ed], or entic[ed] any person less than 16 years of age to engage in sadomasochistic abuse, sexual bestiality, prostitution, or any other act involving sexual activity.”

Bill author Audrey Gibson, a Democrat, wrote the legislation to help people like Gail Gardner, a victim of sexual assault who waited decades to get her case investigated and prosecuted, according to WESH 2.

— Article continues below Petition — Tell the Secretary of Defense: "Pride Month" is making our country weaker Show Petition Text 8287 have signed the petition. Let's get to 9000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition At a time of global instability, nuclear tensions and war in Europe, the US Armed Forces have embarrassed themselves by taking a time-out to promote "Pride Month" among the watching world. This wrongheaded preoccupation with the LGBT ideology across society is weakening our country in a number of ways, not least as it undermines the bedrock of society - the family. It's time to tell the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, that we have had enough LGBT propaganda in the armed forces. SIGN the petition - remind the Secretary of Defense that "Pride Month" only makes us weaker. Marking the start of Gay Pride Month this week, the US Marines tweeted an image of a military helmet with 6 bullets in LGBT rainbow colors and the words "ready to serve" written on it. Many responses highlighted the foolishness of an army, who wish to be feared, promoting such ideologies. pic.twitter.com/Bt8K9tRGIw — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) June 1, 2022 https://t.co/wqhH5DaPZ5 — Betio Bn (@leatherneck266) June 2, 2022 This comparison of recruitment videos from the Chinese, Russian and US armies shows how the LGBT ideology has infiltrated our country and taken military focus away from strength on the battlefield. How can the U.S. be respected as a super-power by our enemies if we continue to make our armed forces more effeminate, being prouder of the rainbow flag than the Stars and Stripes? The woke agenda of normalizing LGBT behaviors among children, adults and the armed forces is a war on reality, as more and more young people find themselves confused about their gender, their attractions, and even what the purpose of sex is. Our Air Force's success has literally nothing to do with the subjective sense of sexual fulfillment of its members https://t.co/00D99yQY2p — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 1, 2022 To understand how pervasive the LGBT ideology is, consider this: only 1.3% of those born before 1946 identified as LGBT in March 2021, compared to a whopping 15% of young people born between 1997-2002. Mainstream media, educational institutions, politicians, and even some of the armed forces are conditioning the public to believe this is normal and healthy - it's not. While all people must be respected, not all behaviors should be celebrated or condoned, lest society become decadent, degenerate and too selfish to make sacrifices. SIGN the petition to remind the Secretary of Defense that he serves the Stars and Stripes, not the rainbow flag. The need for virtue both in society and the armed forces is great, in order to strengthen this country's ability to choose what is good and defend it. In choosing to promote sexual behaviors and gender identities that are not based in nature, the armed forces have chosen vice instead of virtue. Promoting the sexual revolution and other fashionable trends will have consequences, one of them being the decline of true and good men and women willing to stand by their families, their country and their flag during times of hardship. Tell the Secretary of Defense that time-tested values matter, and the LGBT ideology should not be promoted. Thank you for taking the time to sign our petition. MORE INFORMATION: US military using diversity panels and all-gay helicopter crew - LifeSiteNews Woke corporations push Pride, except in Middle East - LifeSiteNews Biden adds "Intersex" to Pride Month proclamation - LifeSiteNews **Photo: Travis Akers' Twitter photo of all-gay helicopter crew** Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The legislation comes during LGBT activists’ celebration of “Pride Month” and while drag shows including children are facing scrutiny.

A Texas lawmaker said he will introduce legislation to ban children from attending drag shows and other sexualized performances after videos went viral over the weekend of children being exploited in such activities.

“Drag shows are no place for a child,” Bryan Slaton tweeted. “I would never take my children to a drag show, and I know Speaker Dade Phelan and my Republican colleagues wouldn’t either. I will be filing legislation to address this issue in the new #txlege.”

Drag shows are no place for a child. I would never take my children to a drag show and I know Speaker Dade Phelan and my Republican colleagues wouldn’t either. I will be filing legislation to address this issue in the new #txlege . pic.twitter.com/R7NkX7ADBR — Bryan Slaton (@BryanforHD2) June 6, 2022

Daily Wire commentator Matt Walsh urged the governor of Texas to enforce the law against drag shows.

The governor of Texas signed a law last year banning “sexually oriented businesses” from admitting any patrons under the age of 21. This weekend a gay club hosted small children for a drag show. A clear violation of the law. But cops stood outside and did nothing. — Best selling LGBT children’s author Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 6, 2022

“The governor of Texas signed a law last year banning ‘sexually oriented businesses’ from admitting any patrons under the age of 21,” Walsh tweeted. “This weekend a gay club hosted small children for a drag show. A clear violation of the law. But cops stood outside and did nothing.”

A book club sponsored by Pizza Hut is continuing the sexualization of children by promoting drag queen books for pre-K students.

Share











