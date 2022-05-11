DeSantis establishes November 7 as ‘Victims of Communism Day’ in Florida

MIAMI (LifeSiteNews) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis this week signed legislation designating a statewide day to “remind people of the destruction communism has caused worldwide, including a death toll exceeding 100 million.”
DeSantis signed HB 395 into law on Monday, making November 7 the official “Victims of Communism Day” in the Sunshine State.
The popular Republican governor, who has gained strong support among conservatives for opposing draconian COVID rules and banning woke racial and sexual ideology in school curricula, said during the Monday signing ceremony that the day of remembrance will “honor the more than 100 million people who have fallen victim to Communist regimes across the world.”
In a tweet highlighting the legislation, DeSantis affirmed that “[i]n Florida, we will tell the truth about communism.”
Today, I established November 7th as Victims of Communism Day to honor those who have suffered under communism and remind people of the destruction communism has caused worldwide, including a death toll exceeding 100 million.
In Florida, we will tell the truth about communism. pic.twitter.com/Ojlao8f46t
— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 9, 2022
The Catholic Republican governor put his signature to the bill in Miami, a south Florida city with a large population of Cuban-American immigrants, many of whom have experienced the reality of communism in their home country.
**Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com
“Honoring the people that have fallen victim to communist regimes and teaching our students about those atrocities is the best way to ensure that history does not repeat itself,” DeSantis explained in a May 9 press release. “Through HB 395 and the funding announced today, we are guaranteeing that the history of those who fled communist regimes and their experiences are preserved and not forgotten by our students.”
“While it’s fashionable in some circles to whitewash the history of communism, Florida will stand for truth and remain as a beachhead for freedom,” the governor added.
READ: Wikipedia flags article detailing mass killings under communist regimes for possible removal
DeSantis is not the first or only Republican governor to set aside time to recognize the atrocities committed under Communist regimes and honor the political ideology’s victims.
Last year, Nebraska Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts established July as the Cornhusker State’s “Victims of Communism Remembrance Month.”
READ: Nebraska governor dedicates July to remembering victims of Communism
“An estimated 100 million people died from political purges, religious persecutions, mass starvations, and other crimes against humanity carried out by communist regimes such as the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) and the People’s Republic of China,” the Nebraska governor’s office declared, according to a report from The Daily Wire.