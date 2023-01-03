DeSantis offered to shelter Libs of TikTok creator after her location was exposed

(LifeSiteNews) – During a recent exclusive interview with Tucker Carlson, the creator of the conservative Libs of TikTok Twitter account shared that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis offered her shelter and security after she was doxxed and received backlash for her previously anonymous work of exposing radical gender ideology in society.

Chaya Raichik, who showed her face to the public for the first time last week on Tucker Carlson Today, explained that when she was doxxed in April 2022, she received a call from DeSantis’ team, offering her a place to stay should she need to relocate amid the rising backlash she faced.

“When I was doxxed, someone from Ron DeSantis’ team called me,” Raichik told Carlson. “And she said the governor wanted me to give you a message. He said if you don’t feel safe or you or your family, if you need a place to stay, to go to hide, to stay here, you can come to the governor’s mansion. We have a guest house for you and you can come and stay as long as you need.”

“I was almost in tears … I mean, he’s the governor of Florida, and to send someone to call me to make sure I’m safe, that’s crazy.”

“It was incredible. I don’t even have words for it,” she added, expressing that she was “so grateful” for the offer.

Raichik, whose name was revealed in April in a Washington Post article by Taylor Lorenz, managed to keep images of herself hidden until her recent decision to end her anonymity and continue to fight the LGBT agenda publicly. Both the Post and Lorenz attracted significant backlash for the doxxing, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

“When my account started growing, I realized the hatred that the left has and their violent nature and I was like, I am going to remain anonymous,” she told Carlson in the same interview. “I have remained anonymous until now—well, until I was doxxed. My name was shared, my location was shared; my photo was never shared, though. I’ve never done any in-person events.”

The Libs of TikTok account was launched two years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many people were stuck at home and the social media platform became a popular past-time. Raichik came across content from a wide range of people, including parents, teachers, and doctors, which pushed the LGBT agenda. She told Carlson that what she found was “bizarre and dangerous” and that she decided to help “as many people see this as possible.”

Raichik said that she is “ready for the next step” in the fight against radical gender ideology after her work through the Libs of TikTok account has “helped educate people” and “helped create legislation to tackle some of these issues.” She added that she’s received “invitations to help people understand how to expose the left and how to fight it” and believes that “I’ll be a lot more effective when I’m not so anonymous anymore.”

In addition to supporting Raichik’s efforts, Ron DeSantis has made considerable moves to eradicate radical gender ideology from the Florida school system. Notably, he signed state’s the Parental Rights in Education law in March 2022. This legislation prohibits Florida schools from teaching children in kindergarten through third grade sexualized concepts, including transgenderism and gender ideology, and also restricts discussion of such issues in middle school and high school.

Moreover, “anti-woke” school board members have removed education leaders within the state since DeSantis-backed school board candidates were elected during the 2022 U.S. midterms.

