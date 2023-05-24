DeSantis officially files to run for President ahead of Twitter interview with Elon Musk

(LifeSiteNews) – Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has formally submitted his paperwork to run for President of the United States, just hours before a planned Twitter Spaces announcement event with Elon Musk.

Filed May 24, the Federal Elections Commission filing formalizes the Ron DeSantis for President campaign, and identifies its joint fundraising committee, Team DeSantis 2024. It follows reports that he will finally announce his candidacy in an interview with Musk, an unconventional setting bypassing traditional media, as well as teases from the DeSantis camp of a major announcement Wednesday.

DeSantis, a popular conservative governor who won reelection last November by 19 points in a season when most Republicans performed well below expectations, is widely considered by many conservatives to be the only viable challenger to former President Donald Trump for the GOP presidential nomination, and a major part of his case will reportedly be arguing that only he stands a realistic chance of defeating President Joe Biden.

Trump currently holds a substantial lead in national polls for the Republican nomination, which his surrogates say should be taken to declare the primary over. But DeSantis is competitive in state primary polls and outpaces Trump in fundraising, and the vast majority of Republican voters say they remain open to either man.

The Musk-DeSantis interview will be occurring at 6 p.m. ET on Twitter Spaces. LifeSiteNews will be listening and deliver a full report on what transpires.

