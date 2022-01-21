DeSantis proposes ‘election integrity’ office to investigate, prevent voter fraud

‘I have proposed an election integrity unit whose sole focus will be the enforcement of Florida’s election laws,’ DeSantis said during his State of the State speech.

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (LifeSiteNews) — Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state should create a new office dedicated to investigating voter fraud and securing the integrity of elections.

“To ensure that elections are conducted in accordance with the rule of law, I have proposed an election integrity unit whose sole focus will be the enforcement of Florida’s election laws,” Gov. DeSantis said on January 11 during his State of the State Address. “This will facilitate the faithful enforcement of election laws and will provide Floridians with the confidence that their vote will count.”

He said the new “Office of Election Crimes and Security,” if approved by the legislature, would ensure Florida’s elections remain fair and secure.

“Ballot harvesting has no place in Florida and we need to increase the penalties for those who do it,” he said. “We also need to ensure that supervisors clean the voter rolls, that only citizens are registered to vote and that mail ballots only go to those who actually request them before each individual election.”

DeSantis proposed spending $5.7 million on the office to hire 50 employees. Larry Keefe, a senior advisor to the governor, is working on a list of election law violations.

“Keefe indicated state officials are currently compiling a list of previously unreported potential election law violations to share with lawmakers,” according to CBS 12.

One state senator said he is open to the idea and wants to help the Republican governor continue to guard the integrity of Florida elections.

“This is something that needs a little more contemplation, but anything we can do to help secure our elections should be looked at carefully,” State Senator Dennis Baxley told Breitbart. “Governor DeSantis has been doing an amazing job and we want to support him in his efforts to protect our votes and keep Florida free.”

Baxley sits on the Appropriations Committee, so his support for new spending is important to the proposal’s passage.

