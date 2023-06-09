DeSantis reacts to Trump indictment by Biden DOJ: ‘Weaponization’ of gov’t represents ‘mortal threat’

‘The weaponization of federal law enforcement represents a mortal threat to a free society,’ DeSantis said. ‘We have for years witnessed an uneven application of the law depending upon political affiliation.’

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (LifeSiteNews) — Florida Republican governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis on Thursday issued a statement in reaction to the indictment of former President Donald Trump on federal charges, denouncing the “weaponization” by the Biden Department of Justice and promising his administration would “bring accountability” and eliminate “political bias” in federal law enforcement.

DeSantis, who launched his campaign for the presidency May 24 after achieving an historic re-election victory as governor of Florida in November, made the remarks in a June 8 statement following the news of Trump’s indictment on charges related to his handling of classified documents.

“The weaponization of federal law enforcement represents a mortal threat to a free society,” DeSantis said. “We have for years witnessed an uneven application of the law depending upon political affiliation.”

The Florida governor, who according to polls will be Trump’s chief Republican rival in the 2024 primaries, queried why the Biden administration’s Department of Justice is “so zealous in pursuing Trump yet so passive about Hillary or Hunter?”

Many conservatives have pointed out that failed two-time Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton allegedly stored classified documents on a private server, presenting a potential national security risk. Unlike with Trump, however, the DOJ declined to pursue charges against her. In addition, Republican lawmakers have raised serious concerns about U.S. President Joe Biden’s son Hunter with regard to his alleged involvement in shady financial dealings in foreign countries, including Ukraine, while his father was Vice President under President Barack Obama.

“The DeSantis administration will bring accountability to the DOJ, excise political bias and end weaponization once and for all,” Gov. DeSantis declared.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, the Biden administration’s DOJ indicted Trump on federal charges Thursday in relation to his handling of classified documents. FBI agents raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida last year to retrieve the documents, which Trump maintains he kept lawfully and had previously declassified.

The indictment was handed down just as Republican lawmakers began presenting evidence of a $5 million bribery scheme involving Joe Biden and an executive at Ukrainian energy company Burisma, at which Hunter Biden was a board member, LifeSite previously noted.

Trump is expected to turn himself in to be arraigned in federal court in Miami at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

The new federal charges come after Trump was previously indicted and arraigned on charges related to the alleged falsification of business records following reputed payouts to alleged hush money payments made to pornography “actress” Stephanie Clifford, known as “Stormy Daniels,” during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump pleaded not guilty to more than 30 felony charges after he was placed under arrest and arraigned in Manhattan on April 4.

DeSantis previously denounced Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for the first indictment, arguing that the progressive DA, who reportedly received $1 million in campaign contributions from a leftist advocacy group funded by prominent left-wing mega donor George Soros, had an “agenda that is not the rule of law.”

