DeSantis requests grand jury to investigate Big Pharma for ‘criminal or wrongful activity’ with vaccines

DeSantis announced a three-pronged plan to 'hold the medical establishment accountable,' including an investigation of vaccine-induced cardiac-related deaths, and an independent health guidance committee.

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (LifeSiteNews) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has resolved to “hold the medical establishment accountable” through a statewide grand jury investigation of “criminal or wrongful activity” related to the mRNA COVID shots.

“An investigation is warranted to determine whether the pharmaceutical industry has engaged in fraudulent practices. The people of Florida deserve to know the truth,” DeSantis said in his Tuesday petition to the Supreme Court of Florida requesting the grand jury investigation.

The petition points out that “Florida law prohibits fraudulent practices, including the dissemination of false or misleading advertisements of a drug and the use of any … suggestion … that an application of a drug is effective when it is not.”

“The pharmaceutical industry has a notorious history of misleading the public for financial gain. Questions have been raised regarding the veracity of the representations made by the pharmaceutical manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines, particularly with respect to transmission, prevention, efficacy, and safety,” the petition continues.

The petition contrasts the claims of Moderna, Pfizer, and federal health institutions that the jabs are safe and effective with repeated evidence of the shots’ serious dangers, including cardiac-related deaths, found by the Florida Department of Health as well as researchers across Europe.

For example, in the summer of 2021, both Moderna and Pfizer announced that they had not “established” a “causal” link between heart inflammation and their COVID shots. Only four months later, they went on to admit to a risk of jab-induced myocarditis on their websites but claimed it was “very” rare, and Moderna alleged it was “typically mild.”

However, studies show that “excess mortality from heart attacks rose significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the petition, especially among those ages 25 to 44, appearing to show more serious jab dangers than those admitted by the pharma companies.

On Tuesday, DeSantis also announced additional plans to “investigat[e] cardiac-related deaths tied to the mRNA vaccine,” and “for[m] a Public Health Integrity Committee to oversee the medical establishment.”

Florida will hold the medical establishment accountable by:

• Creating a grand jury to investigate mRNA shots & Big Pharma

• Investigating cardiac-related deaths tied to the mRNA vaccine

• Forming a Public Health Integrity Committee to oversee the medical establishment — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 13, 2022

In a “COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Accountability Roundtable” discussion held Tuesday, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo elaborated on a planned “surveillance study,” separate from the grand jury investigation, that will examine the incidence of myocarditis “within a few weeks of COVID-19 vaccination for people who died.”

“It is a question that I’m sure keeps the CEOs of Pfizer and Moderna up late at night, hoping no one ever looks. But we’re going to look here in Florida,” said Ladapo, who noted that the study would involve medical examiners as well as University of Florida researchers.

Governor Ron DeSantis holds an accountability roundtable for mRNA shots. https://t.co/aiHpQWJ2g2 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 13, 2022

DeSantis also shared that Florida’s new Public Health Integrity Committee would be tasked with assessing public health care-related guidance, and “particularly” with “offer[ing] critical assessments of things that bureaucracies like the FDA, CDC and NIH are doing.”

He added that the committee would be composed of the health experts present at that discussion: Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Dr. Martin Kuldorff, Dr. Tracy Høeg, Dr. Joseph Fraiman, Dr. Christine Stabell Benn, Dr. Bret Weinstein, and Dr. Steven Templeton.

“It’s not just going to be helping Florida. It’s going to be helping people all throughout the United States of America,” DeSantis said.

At the roundtable, the doctors discussed research findings demonstrating the need for the COVID jab investigations as well as a health committee independent of the medical establishment.

Dr. Fraiman recounted how he found “disastrous” clinical safety outcomes for the Pfizer mRNA jab when he looked at the raw data and observed a mismatch between the data and what Pfizer was actually reporting.

“There was a 37 percent increase in the number of adverse events. That was never reported. Not by the FDA, not by Pfizer. In fact, Pfizer said that the incidence of adverse events is similar in the vaccine and the placebo group. [A] 37 percent increase is not similar. It’s actually statistically, significantly different,” Dr. Fraiman said.

The roundtable group heard from Floridians who had suffered serious adverse reactions from the jabs, including retired Pensacola police officer Steve Ordonia, who said he became ill “immediately” after his Pfizer COVID booster shot and “began to experience stroke-like symptoms.” His reactions progressively worsened to the point of “uncontrollable flailing,” and after the hospital released him with no explanation other than “stress,” he “contemplated suicide several times.”

“It’s hard to imagine how many people in this country are suffering, and suffering alone because the scientific community denies their experience,” Ladapo remarked during the roundtable discussion.

Dr. Weinstein argued that the medical establishment has only been able to claim there is a “scientific consensus” in support of COVID shots because of censorship and a uniform medical policy passed down “from on high.”

“And then, that policy was protected with these draconian censorship measures, with slander … the censorship is creating a phony sense that there is agreement amongst all of the responsible doctors about what to do and the few doctors who say otherwise are fringe cranks,” Weinstein said.

“Nothing could be farther from the truth. There would be nothing like a consensus without this strong-arming that we’ve seen so broadly.”

