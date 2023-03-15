DeSantis revokes Miami hotel’s alcohol license for letting children attend sexual drag show

TALLAHASSEE (LifeSiteNews) — The DeSantis administration is revoking the alcohol license of another Florida establishment for allowing children into a sexually explicit drag show that it hosted in December.
Florida’s Voice reports that the Hyatt Regency Miami’s James L. Knight Center hosted “A Drag Queen Christmas” on December 27. The event, which was advertised as “an All-Ages show but may contain adult content,” was part of a nationwide tour put on by Nina West and other performers on the reality series RuPaul’s Drag Race.
Video and eyewitness accounts show that it featured simulated sex acts, exposure of prosthetic breasts and genitalia, exposure of performers’ actual buttocks, sexually explicit songs, and graphic depictions of childbirth.
A complaint by the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation (DBPR) also says it contained “graphic depictions of childbirth and/or abortion.” The agency warned Hyatt on the day of the show, but the business proceeded as planned and now is being stripped of its license allowing the sale and consumption of alcohol on site as a consequence.
“Sexually explicit content is not appropriate to display to children and doing so violates Florida law. Governor DeSantis stands up for the innocence of children in the classroom and throughout Florida,” said the governor’s press secretary Bryan Griffin.
Last month, the DBPR did the same to the Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation for hosting another drag Christmas show on December 28.
In recent years, drag has emerged as one of LGBT activists’ favored tools for exposing and acclimating children to the concepts of gender fluidity and sexual experimentation, via “family-friendly” drag shows at schools and community events, and particularly Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH), a series of events in which crossdressers read books to children, often at public libraries.
DQSH organizers admit that the concept is intended to “captur[e] the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood,” give “kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models” in a space where they “are able to see people who defy rigid gender restrictions,” and be molded into “bright lights of change in their communities.”
Many of these events have exposed children to sexually perverted performances and drag queens who range from X-rated performers in their day jobs to convicted pedophiles and prostitutes, as well as distributed materials promoting sexual promiscuity, including condoms.