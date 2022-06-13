DeSantis says Biden is ‘off his rocker’ for tying school lunch funding to transgender acceptance

THE VILLAGES, Florida (LifeSiteNews) — Florida’s Ron DeSantis slammed the Biden Administration for “trying to deny school lunch programs to states that don’t do transgender ideology in the schools.”
The governor made the remarks during a June 2 press conference at The Villages, the community where he signed the Florida state budget.
“[Biden] is totally off his rocker to be doing that,” said DeSantis
“We’re fighting on that, [and] we’re just prepared to be able to defend the taxpayers and the hard-working people in the state of Florida.”
DeSantis’ comment was in response to a May 5 rule governing the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) federal funding of school lunches. The new guidance interpreted Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 and the Food and Nutrition Act of 2008 “to include discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.”
Further, under the new USDA rule, schools must “update their non-discrimination policies and signage to include prohibitions against discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation” or otherwise the institutions would lose their federal funding for lunch programs.
The Biden Administration has consistently imposed their LGBT agenda upon the various departments of government. Back in March, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released a statement in support of “gender-affirming care,” which includes transgender surgeries and drugs.
At least 135 U.S. teachers and teachers’ aides have already been arrested in 2022 for child-related sex crimes, ranging from child porn possession to rape, and these are only the cases reported by the media.
And, while the vast majority of teachers are upstanding citizens, we also know some are indoctrinating our children with the LGBT ideology and practices to "make an ally of them" at a wholly inappropriate age.
This is not acceptable, and must be stopped now.
SIGN: Congress must ban federal funding for schools promoting sex or LGBT ideologies among children.
With Governor Ron DeSantis already taking action in Florida, banning instruction on sexuality and gender identity by teachers among third graders and younger, it's now time to see a federal push to effectively end such meddling in the minds of our children.
Parents have a responsibility to defend their children from those who overstep boundaries, whether that's in the form of LGBT propaganda, pornography, or other forms of sexualization in schools.
Too often the media downplays what's at stake: nothing less than the innocence of our children, and sometimes even their very lives, as this grieving Mom explained in March.
SIGN and SHARE: Congress must ban federal funding for schools who attempt to sexualize children.
76% of the arrests of teachers and aides for child-related sex-crimes this year involved assaults on students.
Jonathan van Maren reports that while one California teacher was charged with aggravated assault of a child, another was charged with 29 counts of child molestation.
A North Carolina science teacher was charged with 27 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 28 counts of “indecent liberties with a student.”
Parents need to construct every possible barrier to more children being abused, and one important way is to stop groomers and potential groomers from discussing sex with children in the classroom.
It is a violation of trust to introduce someone else's precious child to the minefield of sexuality, and it breaks down inhibitions that are meant to protect our most vulnerable young people.
SIGN TODAY: Pull federal funding from any school that sexualizes children
We already know that drag queens, some of whom admit to grooming, have no place in the classroom, and that teaching children about gender identities and sexual preferences is wholly inappropriate, but it's beyond time we took action.
Thank you for signing the petition today.
**Photo: Visual aid from National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS)**
Under the DeSantis’ leadership, Florida has resisted the transgender ideology imposed by the Biden administration. In April, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo issued guidelines warning against gender transition surgeries, puberty blockers, and cross-sex hormones for children and adolescents, citing scientific evidence from the Journal of Infant, Child, and Adolescent Psychotherapy.
Today, the Florida Department of Health released guidance pushing back on @HHSGov unscientific shift in the treatment of gender dysphoria for children and adolescents.
The press release is available here: https://t.co/JsE4HcYOUD… pic.twitter.com/vmWQhBsaai
— Florida Dept. of Health (@HealthyFla) April 20, 2022
On June 2, the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) moved to ban Medicare coverage of gender transition surgeries concluding that “the procedures have not been proven safe or effective to treat gender dysphoria”
In a recent move against child drag shows, DeSantis signed legislation on June 7 eliminating the statute of limitations on adults subjecting children to “sexualized performances.” Senate Bill 1244 amends Section 775.15 of the Florida Statue and allows for prosecution at any time of the adult offender.
Because of his conservative record on pro-family and pro-life issues, Gov. Ron DeSantis is widely seen as a top contender for the 2024 US Presidential election. According to a recent poll conducted by the Western Conservative Conference, more conservatives prefer DeSantis, who polled at 71%, than Trump, who scored 68%.
@RonDeSantisFL wins the #wcs22 2024 presidential straw poll. Trump not far behind. pic.twitter.com/N3FD2LhXKr
— Michael McGonigle (@mmmcgonigle) June 5, 2022