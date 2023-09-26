DeSantis says he will reject funding for COVID shots if elected president

DeSantis promised a ‘reckoning’ on unscientific COVID polices and that he would ‘hold people accountable who got it wrong.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Governor Ron DeSantis said he would oppose more funding for COVID jabs if elected president, a position at odds with President Joe Biden.

“Certainly, we’re not going to fund them,” Gov. DeSantis said during a recent interview with ABC News.

The COVID jabs have been linked to death, myocarditis, miscarriage, and numerous other consequences.

Biden signed off on a proposal in August to ask Congress for more money for the development of new COVID shots, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews. Biden said the funding would go to a “new vaccine that is necessary, that works.”

President Donald Trump stands by his Operation Warp Speed, which quickly got COVID shots approved, despite safety concerns.

DeSantis noted the “flimsy” nature of many studies that purported to find a benefit to the COVID jabs and questioned the record of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which gained unprecedented power under President Trump.

“How good has CDC done, with all due respect, over the last few years?” DeSantis said during the interview. “How many people trust CDC at this point? And I was somebody five years ago, you would have said CDC said this, that would have carried a lot of weight for me. I was in the trenches during COVID. They were citing flimsy studies saying that masks will stop COVID. They were citing flimsy studies about the mRNA shots.”

He promised a “reckoning” and that he would hold people “accountable” for pushing unscientific lockdown policies, such as shutting down schools.

During the interview, DeSantis also defended criticism of his heartbeat abortion ban, which has been criticized by President Trump.

“[Trump] claimed to be pro-life,” DeSantis said. “For him to then attack people like Iowa, South Carolina, Florida, all these other states, I thought was a big mistake.”

“I do think he’s a different candidate today,” the governor said, criticizing the “latest iteration” of Trump.

READ: DeSantis administration warns against new COVID boosters for people under 65

As governor, DeSantis and his administration have criticized the COVID jabs and recently warned against booster shots for anyone under the age of 65. He also opposed COVID mandates, including mask and jab requirements.

“I will not stand by and let the FDA and CDC use healthy Floridians as guinea pigs for new booster shots that have not been proven to be safe or effective,” DeSantis said in September. “Once again, Florida is the first state in the nation to stand up and provide guidance based on truth, not Washington edicts.”

Share











