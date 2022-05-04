DeSantis says he would ‘ban’ ‘gender transition’ operations for kids

(LifeSiteNews) – Florida governor Ron DeSantis affirmed he would ban “gender transition” surgeries for minors during a Monday podcast.
“I would ban the sex change, the operations,” DeSantis told Fox News contributor and journalist Lisa Boothe during a Monday episode of her podcast. She had asked if he would take Florida Department of Health guidelines, which already recommend against so-called gender transition, a step further by supporting a state law to ban such procedures.
UPDATE (1/29/21) - On day one of the new administration, Biden signed an Executive Order dismantling girls sports, and allowing biological boys back into girls locker-rooms.
The order declares: "Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the rest room, the locker room, or school sports. . . . All persons should receive equal treatment under the law, no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation."
This affront to reason effectively signals an end to girls' and women's sports, and diminishes their effort to compete on a level playing field.
Though this petition has already been delivered once, we will deliver new signatures to the US Dept of Education when restrictions permit, in honor of Selina Soule, who filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) in 2019.
UPDATE (5/29/20) - US Dep’t of Education: Letting males compete in girls’ sports violates female athletes’ civil rights
UPDATE (2/13/20) - Selina Soule and two other Connecticut high school girl track athletes, Alanna Smith and Chelsea Mitchell, have sued the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) to stop boys who claim to be girls from competing in their sport.
Soule is the same high school girl who, last year, filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR). That complaint is still ongoing, as the OCR has not yet handed down its guidance ruling.
This also explains why this petition is still ongoing. Please SIGN and SHARE.
But, with another track season soon coming to an end, the girls' attorneys have asked the Court for an injunction that would stop the CIAC from implementing its current policy while the lawsuit proceeds.
Soule, Smith, and Mitchell will soon run in regional and state meets, competing for state championships. This year, they would like to have the opportunity to win, fair and square.
Then, please SIGN this petition. Thank you!
Selina Soule is a female athlete who now must compete against biological males because of Connecticut's policy requiring that boys who identify as girls be admitted into girls' sports competitions.
But, when boys compete in girls' sports, they win because they have a natural advantage. It's scientifically proven, and it's also common sense.
This crushes the motivation of the biological girls who have worked hard to compete on a level playing field, only to enter into competitions which they can never win, despite all of their efforts.
It also puts girls into harm's way in contact sports, AND it deprives female athletes of their right to fairly compete for college scholarships and other accolades.
This is wrong! And, that's why this URGENT petition supports Selina and all the other female athletes out there, who have put in the hours on the track or on the court.
Please SIGN this common sense petition supporting Selina Soule's complaint to the Dept of Education's Office for Civil Rights, against Connecticut's discriminatory policy.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
DeSantis continued, pointing out, “You can’t get a tattoo if you’re 12 years old. When they say ‘gender-affirming care,’ what they mean, a lot of times, is you are really … castrating a young boy, you’re sterilizing a young girl, you’re doing mastectomies for these very young girls.”
He also highlighted the fact that 80 percent of gender dysphoria cases “resolve themselves” as children grow older, as a study published in the International Review of Psychiatry and cited by the Florida Department of Health notes.
“You’re doing things that are permanently altering them, and then they’re not gonna be able to reverse that, and so I don’t think it’s appropriate for kids at all,” he added.
On April 20, the Florida Department of Health released guidance warning against transgender drugs and surgeries for minors, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and operations such as mastectomies and tracheal shaves, which it said “run an unacceptably high risk of doing harm,” citing a recent article published in the Journal of Infant, Child, and Adolescent Psychotherapy.
RELATED: Florida warns against ‘sex changes’ for children, blasts Biden administration guidance
The department pointed to “a lack of conclusive evidence” for “gender transitioning” and “the potential for long-term, irreversible effects,” and noted that systematic reviews on hormonal interventions “show a trend of low-quality evidence, small sample sizes, and medium to high risk of bias.”
The guidance instead advised that “Children and adolescents should be provided social support by peers and family and seek counseling from a licensed provider.”
Florida’s guidelines came as a response to documents issued last month by the Biden administration’s Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) that hail “gender-affirming care,” including chemical and surgical castration, as “crucial” for “transgender and nonbinary” youth.
In a press release, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo blasted the HHS guidance for “failing at the most basic level of academic rigor.”
“The federal government’s medical establishment releasing guidance failing at the most basic level of academic rigor shows that this was never about health care,” said Ladapo, an appointee of Gov. Ron DeSantis. “It was about injecting political ideology into the health of our children. Children experiencing gender dysphoria should be supported by family and seek counseling, not pushed into an irreversible decision before they reach 18.”
DeSantis backed Florida’s guidelines in his interview with Boothe, but emphasized that additional safeguards are needed.
“I think the guidance is right, but I think that there should be additional protections,” he continued. “Because, you know, when you’re growing up, there are things that, you know, it’s an awkward time, and it seems like there’s a concerted effort in society to push these kids in to do some type of medical intervention, and in our judgment, that’s not healthy.”
RELATED: ‘Disney has gone too far’: Evangelical pastor blasts company’s woke LGBT activism
Gov. DeSantis said last year that he would sign this type of legislation if it crossed his desk. However, one such recent Florida bill, HB 211, known as the Vulnerable Child Protection Act, that would crack down on doctors who remove children’s healthy body parts or prescribe off-label hormone drugs to kids, has been blocked by Florida’s Republican House Speaker, according to the bill author.