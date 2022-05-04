DeSantis says Roe v. Wade SCOTUS leak is tantamount to a ‘judicial insurrection’

'I think it [the leak] was an intentional thing to try to whip up a lot of the public,' DeSantis said.

FORT MYERS, Florida (LifeSiteNews) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said the “unprecedented” leaking of the majority Supreme Court draft opinion of Roe v. Wade is a “significant breach of trust.”

“It’s a mistake to read the federal Constitution to completely prohibit any pro-life protections. That’s not consistent with the text history structure,” DeSantis said during a Tuesday afternoon press conference in Fort Myers.

“I will say though to have that leak out the way it did was really unprecedented and I think it was really an attack on a lot of the Justices. I think it was an intentional thing to try to whip up a lot of the public, to try to make it political, potentially try to bully them into changing one of their positions. That’s not something that’s appropriate for the judicial branch,” the governor added.

Continuing, DeSantis said that it is paramount investigators “figure out who did that and they need to hold them accountable” as leaking a judicial draft is “a real signification breach of trust.”

“You want to talk about an insurrection, that’s a judicial insurrection to be taking that out and trying to kneecap a potential majority through extra constitutional means. I was really surprised to see that,” DeSantis stated.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, on Monday evening Politco released the leaked majority draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito in which he writes that it is of the opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court that the 1973 pro-abortion ruling Roe v. Wade be overturned.

Since the leak, the Supreme Court has confirmed the authenticity of the document, but has also clarified that it may not be reflective of the court’s “final position,” which is expected to be published within the next two months.

Florida is one of dozens of U.S. states with laws on the books that immediately limit abortion upon a reversal of Roe, leading many pro-abortion Democrats, including President Joe Biden, to worry that such a reversal will make it more difficult for women in many states across the country to be able to kill unborn children within the scope of the law.

