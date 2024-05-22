DeSantis signs more laws to curb climate agenda, keep Chinese influence out of Florida

'We’re restoring sanity in our approach to energy and rejecting the agenda of the radical green zealots. Furthermore, we’re going to ensure foreign adversaries like China have no foothold in our state.'

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (LifeSiteNews) – Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a series of new measures into law to further ostracize the left-wing climate agenda and curbing foreign influence in the Sunshine State.

Florida’s Voice reported that the first of the laws, HB 1645, eliminates a mandate for the state to address “the potential of global climate change” and blocks the expansion of offshore wind turbines while requiring the state to instead review the potential of nuclear power. It also requires rural electricity utilities to be ready for outages related to natural disasters by having at least one mutual aid agreement with another utility expands natural gas production.

The second law, HB 7071, forbids Florida’s retirement system trust fund from accepting direct holding of any Chinese companies while requiring a review of all existing holdings for any potential Chinese ties. The third, HB 1331, bans state government agencies from entering contracts for any commodities produced by forced labor.

“The legislation I signed today (will) keep windmills off our beaches, gas in our tanks, and China out of our state,” DeSantis said. “We’re restoring sanity in our approach to energy and rejecting the agenda of the radical green zealots. Furthermore, we’re going to ensure foreign adversaries like China have no foothold in our state.”

The set of new laws contains a strong rebuke to the dogma of anthropogenic global warming (AGW) or climate change, the view that human activity, rather than natural phenomena, is primarily responsible for Earth’s changing climate, which is based in large part on manipulated data. Activists have long claimed there is a “97 percent scientific consensus” in favor of AGW, but that number comes from a distortion of an overview of 11,944 papers from peer-reviewed journals, 66.4 percent of which expressed no opinion on the question; in fact, many of the authors identified with the AGW “consensus” later spoke out to say their positions had been misrepresented.

The measures are the latest in DeSantis’ lengthy, proactive conservative record making Florida the place “where woke goes to die,” as he said in his second inaugural address. That record has included leading roles against left-wing indoctrination in education, Chinese government influence in state affairs, and woke ideology in the corporate world.

