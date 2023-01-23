DeSantis thanks March for Life attendees for ‘being a voice for the voiceless’

'First Lady @CaseyDeSantis and I stand with the thousands gathered today in DC as they March for Life,' the Republican governor tweeted.

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (LifeSiteNews) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis offered a message of support to the attendees of the 50th annual March for Life on Friday.

“First Lady @CaseyDeSantis and I stand with the thousands gathered today in DC as they March for Life,” the Republican governor tweeted. “Thank you for being a voice for the voiceless!”

Governor DeSantis has already taken steps this year to protect preborn babies from abortion.

On January 11, his administration warned pharmacists that they could not dispense chemical abortion drugs under Florida law. President Joe Biden and his administration changed the regulations on abortion drugs to allow Walgreens, CVS, and other pharmacies to essentially become abortion facilities.

“In light of the recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to allow retail pharmacies to dispense Mifepristone, the Agency issues this alert to remind providers that they must continue to comply with Florida laws that govern the performance of abortions,” the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration wrote in a letter.

Gov. DeSantis, considered a possible 2024 presidential contender, also said he supports legislation to prohibit abortion at six weeks gestation.

“At the end of the day, government was instituted for certain reasons. To protect life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” the Republican governor said in December, as reported by Florida Politics.

