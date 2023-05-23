DeSantis to announce presidential run in Wednesday Twitter interview with Elon Musk

Elon Musk said the conservative governor would take part in the unscripted question-and-answer session, during which he will have ‘quite an announcement to make.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will announce his entrance into the 2024 presidential contest during a Wednesday night Twitter interview with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, numerous reports indicated on Tuesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin reported that Fox had confirmed the Florida governor “will announce his 2024 Presidential run tomorrow night, 6pm ET in a Twitter Spaces interview with [Elon Musk].”

The Daily Wire also confirmed the accuracy of the reports.

In comments to Fox News on Tuesday, Musk declared that the conservative governor would take part in the unscripted question-and-answer session, during which he will have “quite an announcement to make.” Musk, who voted for Joe Biden in 2020, previously stated his political views are increasingly aligned with conservatives and that he would vote for DeSantis in 2024 if he were to run.

DeSantis’ anticipated announcement comes after months of waiting for the popular Florida governor to officially throw his hat into the ring. To date, DeSantis has been coy about stating whether or not he will run even while frequently wading into national politics, meeting with foreign dignitaries, and holding a rally in early-voting battleground state Iowa earlier this month.

It remains to be seen whether DeSantis’ announcement will bolster his polling numbers, which have begun to decline in comparison with his chief political rival, Donald Trump. Trump, who announced his candidacy in November, has spent months attacking DeSantis even though he endorsed him for governor in 2018. The Florida governor scored a sweeping re-election victory last year, but has seen his earlier competitive numbers as a presidential candidate against Trump subside in recent months as Trump dominates headlines.

Social conservatives’ preference between DeSantis and Trump will likely focus on the Republicans’ differences with regard to key issues including abortion, LGBT ideology, and COVID-19 mandates.

DeSantis fully re-opened Florida in September 2020 and has fiercely fought COVID jab mandates, while Trump has gotten backlash from his base for touting his work getting the highly controversial injections produced and rolled out. Despite taking credit for the shots, however, Trump has held that he doesn’t believe the shots should be mandated.

In addition, DeSantis has signed legislation banning abortion at six weeks’ gestation, a decision from which Trump has distanced himself by suggesting it may be “too harsh.” The reaction came despite the fact that Trump played a major role in the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June 2022, thanks to his judicial appointments.

Meanwhile, DeSantis isn’t the only high-profile conservative to favor Twitter over traditional media outlets. Following his abrupt ouster in April, Fox News primetime personality Tucker Carlson announced he was moving his show to the platform, which he described as a rare refuge for free speech. The move came after Daily Wire podcaster Matt Walsh began to publish his show to Twitter after he was de-monetized on YouTube after refusing to call transgender-identifying figures by their “preferred pronouns.” On Tuesday, The Daily Wire announced that it would post all of its videos to Twitter.

