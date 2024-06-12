DeSantis vows to appeal Democrat judge’s ruling against ban on ‘sex changes’ for children 

‘Under Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida will continue to fight to ensure children are not chemically or physically mutilated in the name of radical, New Age ‘gender ideology,’’ DeSantis’ press secretary said in response to a ruling against the state’s child ‘sex change’ ban.

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (LifeSiteNews) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed to appeal a federal judge’s ruling striking down the state’s ban on chemical and surgical mutilation and sterilization of minors suffering gender confusion.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle, a Clinton appointee, overturned SB 254, Florida’s ban on transgender drugs and surgeries for minors.

SB 254 was passed by the Florida legislature, signed by DeSantis, and put into effect in May 2023. The introduction and passage of the law followed a request of Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo and the Florida Department of Health, who asked the state boards of Medicine and Osteopathic Medicine in 2022 to adopt a ban on puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for minors.

The law explicitly prohibits destructive transgender surgeries and experimental drugs, including puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, for anyone under age 18. Medical practitioners arrested for violating the law by “committing or attempting, soliciting, or conspiring to commit specified violations related to sex-reassignment prescriptions or procedures for a patient younger than 18 years of age” would have their licenses suspended. And Florida minors who underwent the mutilating interventions would have a pathway to sue for damages.

“Florida is proud to lead the way in standing up for our children,” DeSantis said in a press release when he signed the bill into law last year. “As the world goes mad, Florida represents a refuge of sanity and a citadel of normalcy.”

Denying the reality of what puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and “transition” surgeries actually do the human body and their consequences for fertility and the reproductive system, Judge Hinkle claimed these procedures do not sterilize or castrate, asserting that gender-confused minors have not been “castrated or intentionally sterilized in Florida or elsewhere.”

However, the administration of puberty blockers is a known method of medical sterilization and has been used to chemically castrate criminal sex offenders. Among the “transgender” surgical procedures for boys, the euphemistically called “bottom surgery” precisely consists in the castration of male genitalia and the attempted “construction” of synthetic genitals to appear like the opposite sex. In all such procedures, natural, healthy reproductive organs of the human body are cut off and replaced with mutilated “reconstructions” that are not sexually functional – this through procedures that cannot be reversed.

In June 2023, Hinkle had placed an injunction on the enforcement of SB 254. This same pro-LGBT judge in 2015 issued a ruling that legalized homosexual “marriage” in an act of judicial fiat.

In a statement on this week’s ruling, DeSantis’ press secretary Jeremy Redfern said the government will appeal, insisting that DeSantis will continue to fight to protect children from mutilation and sterilization committed in the name of “gender ideology.”

“Through their elected representatives, the people of Florida acted to protect children in this state, and the court was wrong to override their wishes,” he said. “We disagree with the Court’s erroneous rulings on the law, on the facts, and on the science. As we’ve seen here in Florida, the United Kingdom, and across Europe, there is no quality evidence to support the chemical and physical mutilation of children. These procedures do permanent, life-altering damage to children, and history will look back on this fad in horror. Under Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida will continue to fight to ensure children are not chemically or physically mutilated in the name of radical, New Age ‘gender ideology.’”

At a June 6 press conference in Washington, D.C., the American College of Pediatricians (ACPeds) announced the Doctors Protecting Children Declaration, which urges establishment medical associations to “follow the science and their European professional colleagues and immediately stop the promotion of social affirmation, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgeries for children and adolescents who experience distress over their biological sex” and return to “identifying and addressing underlying psychological co-morbidities and neurodiversity that often predispose to and accompany gender dysphoria.”

READ: American College of Pediatricians leads coalition demanding ‘immediate’ end to child gender transitions

The full declaration, available on the Doctors Protecting Children website, where medical professionals, academics, detransitioners, and concerned citizens alike can add their signatures, extensively details the state of medical knowledge on the subject and how the medical establishment has responded, including the U.K.’s recent Cass Review that prompted the British National Health Service to stop prescribing puberty blockers to children under 16 and the leaked WPATH Files revealing “gender-affirming” doctors privately admitting they knew cross-sex hormones are far more dangerous than they let on in public.

LifeSiteNews contacted Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office for further comment but did not hear back before publication.

