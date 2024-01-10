DeSantis vows to fire FBI officials who targeted Catholics, parents: ‘Going to be a reckoning’

(LifeSiteNews) — Governor Ron DeSantis said on “day one” he will fire Federal Bureau of Investigation officials and other government leaders who targeted parents concerned about inappropriate curriculum and books as well those who targeted traditional Catholics.

He said “there’s going to be a reckoning” when it comes to the federal officials responsible.

The 2024 Republican presidential candidate made the comments during a Fox News town hall yesterday in response to a question about “weaponized” government. The Iowa GOP caucus is on Tuesday, January 15.

He mentioned how the targeting has included IRS investigations into Tea Party groups under President Barack Obama and the false claims that President Donald Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election.

He criticized Congress for not doing enough to “rein in” the “rogue” law enforcement agencies and instead passing spending bills on “auto pilot” without using the “power of the purse.”

Gov. DeSantis says FBI officials who targeted conservatives will be fired. Full video: https://t.co/mETExj392y pic.twitter.com/fIUtDJEhpO — Matt Lamb (@MattLamb22) January 10, 2024

“On day one you’ll have a new director of the FBI, you’re going to have new people in the Department of Justice,” Gov. DeSantis said. He said he wants to “take power out of ” D.C., in contrast to President Trump, who said he wants to build a new FBI headquarters in Washington.

He said:

If an FBI agent is going after parents going to a school board meeting, I’m firing those people. If the FBI is colluding with Big Tech to censor dissent in this country, I’m firing those people. If the FBI is passing around memos saying observant Catholics are potential terrorists, I’m firing those people. So, there’s going to be a reckoning, and not just for those agencies. There’s going to be a reckoning for the agencies that plunged this country into lockdown during COVID — Anthony Fauci, CDC, NIH, all those agencies, FDA, you’re going to see major accountability, because if we want to change the way this government operates, you’ve got to hold the people accountable who are responsible for the madness, and I will do that.

The federal government under President Joe Biden has regularly faced criticism for targeting conservatives, Republicans, and Christians.

For example, Attorney General Merrick Garland wrote a memo that ordered federal law enforcement to keep a close eye on parents and activists who attended school board meetings to oppose pro-LGBT policies, COVID mandates, and curriculum issues. The directive had “no legitimate basis,” a U.S. House committee concluded.

The DOJ also has a history of using predawn raids to arrest pro-life individuals on questionable charges. As first reported by LifeSiteNews, armed federal agents conducted a predawn raid on Mark Houck’s home in Pennsylvania in September 2022. The DOJ picked up an old battery charge related to his pushing an aggressive abortion facility “escort” away from harassing his son. A state court had already thrown out the charge when Garland’s DOJ picked it back up in an ultimately failed attempt to convict the pro-life father of seven on violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE Act).

Houck’s case should not be confused with a separate federal raid on another pro-life father several weeks later.

In October 2022, the FBI raided the home of pro-life advocate Paul Vaughn in front of his children and arrested him, charging him with “conspiracy against rights secured by the FACE Act, and committing FACE Act violations,” as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

Vaughn, the married father of 11 children, told the Daily Signal that the FBI came to his home in Centerville, Tennessee, with “guns pointed at the door, banging on the house, yelling and screaming, ‘Open up. FBI.’”

As alluded to by DeSantis, an FBI field office in Richmond, Virginia, also produced an intelligence bulletin labeling Catholics who prefer the Latin Mass as potential “terrorists.”

The memo was signed off on by the top attorney for the FBI Richmond office. FBI Director Christopher Wray originally claimed only one office was involved in the memo, but that later turned out to be false. In fact, Portland and Los Angeles offices were also involved in the creation of the memo.

