Pro-lifers cautiously optimistic after Supreme Court hears historic challenge to Roe v. Wade. Follow our coverage here
News

Desperate liberal justices were ‘on the back foot’ in major Supreme Court challenge to Roe v. Wade

LifeSite's Jim Hale interviewed Liberty Counsel's Jonathan Alexandre, who was pleased with what he heard from inside the courtroom.

LifeSiteNews
staff
LifeSiteNews staff
Comments 

(LifeSiteNews) — Analyzing Supreme Court oral arguments is often challenging, but the overwhelming consensus from most legal experts following Wednesday’s Supreme Court hearing on Mississippi abortion legislation is decidedly on the side of predicting that Mississippi’s law will be upheld and Roe v. Wade overturned.

LifeSite’s Jim Hale interviewed Liberty Counsel’s Jonathan Alexandre, who was pleased with what he heard from inside the courtroom.

“What I loved most about the arguments yesterday was how plain and simple it was,” said Alexandre. “Everyday Americans could understand what was going on, and I think it’s a credit to the law that Mississippi wrote. They pulled back against the undue burden standard, got rid of the liability standard and said, ‘Let’s talk brass tacks. Let’s talk about what this abortion issue really is.'”

“It’s a termination of life,” he continued. “There’s nothing in our law that supports this, there’s nothing in our law that protects this. It’s perverted our law, it’s destroyed the democratic process. You, Supreme Court, you’re not even the arbiter, you’re not the one to determine this.”

Comments

Commenting Guidelines

LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.

LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.

Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).

LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.

Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.