Desperate liberal justices were ‘on the back foot’ in major Supreme Court challenge to Roe v. Wade

LifeSite's Jim Hale interviewed Liberty Counsel's Jonathan Alexandre, who was pleased with what he heard from inside the courtroom.

(LifeSiteNews) — Analyzing Supreme Court oral arguments is often challenging, but the overwhelming consensus from most legal experts following Wednesday’s Supreme Court hearing on Mississippi abortion legislation is decidedly on the side of predicting that Mississippi’s law will be upheld and Roe v. Wade overturned.

“What I loved most about the arguments yesterday was how plain and simple it was,” said Alexandre. “Everyday Americans could understand what was going on, and I think it’s a credit to the law that Mississippi wrote. They pulled back against the undue burden standard, got rid of the liability standard and said, ‘Let’s talk brass tacks. Let’s talk about what this abortion issue really is.'”

“It’s a termination of life,” he continued. “There’s nothing in our law that supports this, there’s nothing in our law that protects this. It’s perverted our law, it’s destroyed the democratic process. You, Supreme Court, you’re not even the arbiter, you’re not the one to determine this.”

