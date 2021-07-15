Despite Fauci’s assertions, Israeli data indicate natural immunity 6x greater than achieved from the jab

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

July 15, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Adding to a long list of studies contradicting recent statements by Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci, statistics out of Israel indicate that the immune response of those individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 is approximately 6.72 times greater than those who accepted experimental COVID-19 gene-therapy injections.

As reported by Israel National News, data submitted to the nation’s Health Ministry shows that COVID-19 “patients who recovered from the virus were far less likely to become infected … than people who were vaccinated against COVID.”

The Health Ministry’s data on infections over the last two months reveals that “Israelis with immunity from natural infection were far less likely to become infected again in comparison to Israelis who only had immunity via vaccination.”

With 7,700 new cases of the virus being detected since the reported “new wave” beginning in May, only “72 of the confirmed cases were reported in people who were known to have been infected previously – that is, less than 1 percent of the new cases.”

“Roughly 40 percent of new cases – or more than 3,000 patients – involved people who had been infected despite being vaccinated,” according to the report.

“With a total of 835,792 Israelis known to have recovered from the virus, the 72 instances of reinfection amount to 0.0086 percent of people who were already infected with COVID,” wrote David Rosenberg from Israel National News.

In contrast, 3,000 of the 5,193,499 Israelis who have received experimental vaccines were infected in recent months, equating to 0.0578 percent.

This means that those injected with these experimental vaccines (mostly from Pfizer) were “6.72 times more likely to get infected after the shot” than those who had recovered from natural infection.

This is important because in his push to get more people, even children, to take the jab, Fauci recently asserted “vaccination in people previously infected [with COVID-19] significantly boosts the immune response. Vaccines actually, at least with regard to SARS-CoV-2, can do better than nature.”

This assertion from the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) not only contradicts these latest findings from Israel, but the prestigious Cleveland Clinic released a study last month confirming “subjects previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 are unlikely to get COVID-19 reinfection whether or not they receive the vaccine,” prompting them to call “into question the necessity to vaccinate those who have already had SARS-CoV-2 infection.”

Another earlier study from Israel validated the same conclusion, finding that protection from the virus is no more robust after injection with Pfizer’s experimental mRNA vaccine than that gained after recovering from previous infection, compelling them to “question the need to vaccinate previously-infected individuals.”

An additional study, published May 24 in the journal Nature, found a significant presence of antibodies against COVID-19 in subjects previously infected with the virus, providing “strong evidence for long-lasting immunity” that should continue “for the rest of people’s lives.”

A study, published the same day in The Lancet, found that individuals infected with COVID-19 remain immune to reinfection for a “substantial” period of time. This follows numerous other studies determining vaccination to be unnecessary for providing immunity to SARS-CoV-2 infection for the previously infected.

In a recent interview, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, an epidemiologist and associate professor of medicine at Stanford University Medical School, said Fauci “has ignored the data on this” and his directive on this topic “makes no sense. It’s bad for public health, and it is contrary to the science,” he said. “I’m at a loss for words to explain how you can continue to ignore the vast amount of evidence on this and then make policy around that. It’s just a mistake.”

Johns Hopkins School of Medicine professor Dr. Marty Makary supported the growing evidence for natural immunity in a May radio interview and called out U.S. government bodies for “ignoring natural immunity.”

Makary explained that “[t]here is more data on natural immunity than there is on vaccinated immunity, because natural immunity has been around longer,” adding that “[w]hen you get natural immunity from a severe COVID infection, you have natural immunity that’s probably lifelong.”

“Right now, in America, 62 percent of all adults have been vaccinated and half of the unvaccinated have natural immunity. That means 80 to 85 percent of adults in America today have immunity … That’s called herd immunity and we are there,” the professor said.

On the same broadcast with Bhattacharya, Dr. Peter McCullough, an internist, cardiologist, professor and medical journal editor, concluded that for these reasons and more there’s “no clinical reason to go get vaccinated.”

