Destruction of the West: Pachamama Masses, heresy, and the ambitions of Communist China

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of Faith & Reason, John-Henry Westen and Liz Yore shared their thoughts on the new Mayan rite of Mass replete with pagan symbolism and lay leadership, the reaction of Cardinals Raymond Burke and Gerhard Müller to the German bishops’ vote on same-sex “blessings,” Pope Francis’ controversial remarks on Hell, YouTube’s censorship of LifeSiteNews, and the emerging Russia-China alliance against the West.

The details on the Pope Francis-encouraged Mayan rite of Mass were publicized in two reports by LifeSiteNews’ Maike Hickson this week. Photographs, images, and statements showed the presence of pagan symbolism in this proposed rite, and then a 31-page official draft outlined the concept of lay “principles” and highlighted the “relationship with sister mother earth.”

Liz Yore called the proposed rite the “logical extension of the last 10 years, from the Pachamama Mass, from Laudato si, from the Amazon Synod, and frankly from the Abu Dhabi Declaration.”

“All of this is really part of the foundation for what … we’re now calling the Pachamama Mass,” she said. “This is very troubling because at the same time Pope Francis is elevating the Mayan, pagan Mass, he’s eliminating the Traditional Latin Mass.”

In interviews with EWTN’s Raymond Arroyo last week, Cardinals Burke and Müller denounced the German bishops’ overwhelming approval of same-sex “blessings.” Cardinal Müller called on Pope Francis to open a canonical trial if the bishops “are not converting themselves and they are not accepting the Catholic doctrine.”

Westen noted the significance of Müller’s remarks, given that he once was the prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), the body responsible for conducting such canonical trials.

“So it’s incredible to come from those two, how serious the situation is and how guilty their confrères are for going down this road against the faith,” he said. “So, just unbelievable times, really does fulfill the prophecy of Our Lady of Akita.”

Yore echoed just how “distressing” the whole situation was.

“[The German bishops] should be called out by the Vatican, by Francis, as being in schism. But I suspect that his silence and his wink and a nod with what they’re doing is that [this is] the plan for the Synod going forward,” she said. “This is really something that the Church needs to speak with one voice, [a] clear voice.”

For much more, tune in to this week's episode of Faith & Reason.

