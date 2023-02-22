Detransitioned Ontario woman sues doctors who removed her breasts, uterus

'Acknowledging that I cannot bear my own children has been devastating. Some days, the pain of what I’ve done to myself is overwhelming. I cry and I can’t stop.'

ORILLIA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — A Canadian woman who regrets her so-called “gender-reassignment surgeries” is now suing the medical professionals involved in her “transitioning” process.

34-year-old Michelle Zacchigna from Orillia, Ontario, who underwent hormone treatment and surgeries more than a decade ago in order to appear as a male, has launched the very first Canadian de-transitioner lawsuit, suing the eight doctors and “mental health experts” who saw her through the self-mutilation process.

“I’ve been holding this card close to my chest for a while, and I’m ready to show it,” Zacchinga tweeted on Tuesday. “In November 2022, I commenced legal action against the Canadian health care providers that facilitated my medical transition in Ontario.”

I’ve been holding this card close to my chest for a while, and I’m ready to show it. In November 2022, I commenced legal action against the Canadian health care providers that facilitated my medical transition in Ontario.https://t.co/uR1PMDgle7 — Michelle🦎♀ (@somenuancepls) February 21, 2023

“I will live the rest of my life without breasts, with a deepened voice and male-pattern balding, and without the ability to get pregnant,” she said.

“Removing my completely healthy uterus is my greatest regret,” Zacchigna lamented.

In a statement, Zacchigna explained that she first thought about transitioning back in 2009 when she was just 21 years old. Depressed, anxious, and self-harming, she found a community online where she finally felt at home.

“Online, I was sucked into a world where it felt like I was finally somewhere I belonged,” she recalled. “In places like Tumblr, there was constant reassurance that only trans people spend so much time thinking about their gender (not actually true) and that every trans person has doubts about transitioning.”

Zacchinga began the process of “transitioning” in 2010, saying that she had never experienced gender dysphoria beforehand. She was told that this was normal, and that many discover their true identities later in their lives. She was allowed to self-diagnose, and less than one year after she had “come out to herself,” as she described it, she had already been placed on synthetic testosterone which permanently altered her voice and appearance.

Just fourteen months later, she underwent a bilateral mastectomy to remove both her breasts.

8 years into her transition, Zacchinga also had her uterus removed, which was fully covered by taxpayers through the Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP).

“Acknowledging that I cannot bear my own children has been devastating. Some days, the pain of what I’ve done to myself is overwhelming. I cry and I can’t stop. Other days, I’m angry that I wasn’t screened for the diagnoses I later received before I was prescribed hormones.”

Years into treatment, Zacchingna was diagnosed with ADHD, tic disorder, borderline personality disorder, anxiety disorders, autism spectrum disorder and traits of PTSD – all of which Zacchingna says the doctors never investigated, just as they never challenged or contradicted her request to transition.

According to the legal filing, “Zacchigna alleges that all the defendants failed to address her serious mental health issues and developmental disabilities and instead only offered her irreversible medical interventions. She alleges that her desire to become transgender was never challenged, and alternative treatment options were never offered.”

“The defendants permitted Michelle to self-diagnose as transgender and prescribe her own treatment without providing a differential diagnosis or proposing alternative treatments,” reads the claim.

Now, more than a decade after she began the “transitioning” process, Zacchinga has taken the route of advocacy in the hopes of sparing other vulnerable young people from making the same horrible decision, explaining that her advocacy is not just for herself, but that she is hoping by her actions to be able to “raise awareness of the recklessness of ‘gender-affirming healthcare.’”

“My advocacy is largely not for me,” she said. “What happened to me cannot be undone. But rather, it is in hopes of preventing it from happening to someone else.”

Share











