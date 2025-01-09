Detransitioner slams transgender interventions as ‘pseudoscience’ and ‘quackery’

Detransitioned Prisha Mosley explained that when ‘a patient says that they're trans, no matter what was happening prior or what is going on, ethics goes out of the window. It's a one-size fits all, shoehorning you down a pipeline to blockers, hormones, surgery.’

(LifeSiteNews) — A young woman who was persuaded to undergo hormonal and surgical interventions to “become” a “male” and has since detransitioned is speaking out against this transgender pathway as based on “quackery” and “pseudoscience.”

Prisha Mosley, 26, was struggling at age 17 with anorexia and suicidal thoughts after the trauma of being raped. Online conversations with transgender activists convinced her that her distress was due to the fact that her “body was fighting to be a boy,” as she told Fox News.

When she shared her ideas with the medical professionals trying to resolve her anorexia, she was “almost immediately” given hormone pills that disrupted her menstrual cycle.

Mosley highlighted the irrationality and absurd double standard the medical profession uses when addressing gender dysphoria.

“I had been treated for delusional beliefs for quite a while,” Mosley explained to Fox News Digital. “But when I expressed a different delusion, that was, ‘I’m born in the wrong body,’ instead of, ‘I’m fat,’ when I was dying of anorexia … I was medicalized for that.”

Within “days” of later being put on testosterone, Mosley said she began to experience “disturbing” effects, including changes to her genitals.

“I was 17. I had never even been able to legally consent to sex as an adult. I knew nothing about my body except that I was scared of it. And then I was given the means to change it and told that this change would make me safe,” Mosley said.

The young woman lamented that medical professionals misled her into believing this physical transition would alleviate her mental distress, and that they did not properly explain to her and her parents the risks involved in the hormonal and surgical interventions. Mosley still suffers from health problems, including chronic pain, following the effects of testosterone and her double mastectomy.

“There was nothing wrong with my body that had to be treated with medicine. I was experiencing mental distress and then based on the belief that this distress was somehow related to the essence of my gender and that essence or soul being trapped in the wrong body? It’s quackery,” she told Fox News.

“I didn’t have some magical gender essence that was trapped inside my girl body that I needed to be medicalized for. That’s pseudoscience,” she continued.

“As soon as a patient says that they’re trans, no matter what was happening prior or what is going on, ethics goes out of the window. There’s no longer a need for evidence-based care,” she argued. “There’s no standard of care. It’s a one-size fits all, shoehorning you down a pipeline to blockers, hormones, surgery.”

“As soon as a person says, ‘I’m trans’ or ‘I have gender dysphoria,’ doctors start experimenting on them and lie to them and don’t hold themselves to medical standards anymore,” she said.

“All the doctor has to do is trick you into thinking that you’re happy with whatever they decide to do to you. And if you are tricked enough that you don’t kill yourself, which I was, I was hopeful that I was going to magically be transformed into a safe boy, I stayed alive for that. As long as you are in this tricked, deluded state, you’re considered a success,” she continued.

Mosley realized a few years later that she had made a “terrible mistake” and stopped taking the drugs before physically detransitioning to a female appearance again.

She is fortunate in that her fertility has remained intact, unlike some who undergo extensive transgender hormone treatment, and she has since given birth to a baby boy. However, she suffers much from chronic nerve pain.

“I regret trusting people who were making money off of my distress and my vulnerability,” Mosley said in a message to youth with gender dysphoria.

A significant body of evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically transformative, and often irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

Studies find that more than 80 percent of children suffering gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence, and that “transition” procedures fail to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide – and even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

Many oft-ignored detransitioners attest to the physical and mental harm of reinforcing gender confusion as well as to the bias and negligence of the medical establishment on the subject, many of whom take an activist approach to their profession and begin cases with a predetermined conclusion in favor of “transitioning.”

Share











