Detransitioner sues medical group for pressuring her into removing breasts at age 13

(LifeSiteNews) – A former “transgender” teenager is suing the medical entities responsible for performing a double mastectomy on her at age 13 instead of treating her actual mental health problems, which she says made her problems worse rather than better.

Layla Jane is an 18-year-old girl who began to experience gender dysphoria at age 11, for which the Kaiser Permanente hospital system removed her breasts two years later.

Represented by conservative attorney Harmeet Dhillon, Jane is now suing those providers for “intentional fraud and concealment,” claiming they pushed her into “gender-transition” procedures without informed consent or proper mental health screenings to find the true source of her problems, which included thoughts of suicide, Fox News reports.

“I was given no information about rates of desistance or anything like that,” Jane says. “Really, the surgery and the treatments [sic] were kind of pushed as the only way forward,” with doctors allegedly going so far as to claim that she would be more likely to kill herself if she didn’t “transition,” and that her parents were limited to the choice of a “live son” or “dead daughter” — apparently scripted language that Dhillon says was given to another of her clients in a similar case, fellow detransitioner Chloe Cole.

As a result of this “permanent irreversible mutilation,” the case contends, Jane now suffers from body dysmorphia, anxiety, depression, pubertal struggles, inability to breastfeed, increased likelihood of inability to conceive, and endocrine problems.

“I don’t think I should’ve been allowed to change my sex before I was legally able to have sex,” Jane says. “I don’t think I’m better off for the experience, and I think ‘transitioning’ just completely added fuel to the fire that was my preexisting conditions.”

“Informed consent was missing here,” argues Dhillon. “It is impossible for a child to give informed consent, and it is impossible for parents who are not fully informed and with a child that was not properly treated [cannot] also give that consent.”

In response, Kaiser Permanente claimed that its “physicians and multi-disciplinary care teams practice compassionate, evidence-based medicine founded on sound research and best medical practices to provide comprehensive services based on individual needs of each patient […] The care decisions always rest with the patient and their parents, and, in every case, we respect the patients’ and their families’ informed decisions about their personal health.”

Jane is one of many oft-ignored “detransitioners,” individuals who attempted to live under a different “gender identity” before embracing their sex, and who attest to the physical and mental harm of reinforcing gender confusion as well as the bias and negligence of the medical establishment on the subject.

Studies find that more than 80% of children experiencing gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence, and that even full “reassignment” surgery often fails to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide — and may even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

On top of those issues, experts outside the medical establishment further warn that surgically or chemically reinforcing gender confusion imposes irreversible harm on children such as infertility, impairment of adult sexual function, and reduced life expectancy, as well as the psychological toll of being “locked into” physical alterations regardless of whether they change their minds when they mature.

The issue is grimly illustrated in the story of Yaeli Martinez, a 19-year-old to whom “gender transitioning” was touted as a possible cure for her depression in high school, supported by a high school counselor who withheld what she was going through from her mother. The troubled girl killed herself after trying to live as a man for three years.

Kaiser Permanente has a history of pro-LGBT radicalism. In 2016, it put out an ad not only promoting the Drag Queen Story Hour movement, in which crossdressers read books to children at public libraries to inculcate in them an interest in gender-fluid thinking, but denigrating critics of the practice.

