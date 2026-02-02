‘Detransitioner’ wins $2 million malpractice suit in major legal victory

A jury awarded a New York woman $2 million for her pain and future medical bills after she was mutilated as a gender-confused teenager, in what may be the first ruling of its kind.

(LifeSiteNews) — In what is being hailed as a first of its kind courtroom victory against the “gender transition” industry, a jury has awarded $2 million to a young woman, who, as a teen, was disfigured by so-called “gender-affirming doctors.”

The now-22-year-old, Fox Varian, who no longer identifies as transgender, underwent a double mastectomy when she was just a 16-year-old.

Varian had testified during the trial that she had quickly regretted having her body mutilated.

“I immediately had a thought that this was wrong, and it couldn’t be true,” said the young woman. “It’s hard to face that you are disfigured for life.”

In 2023, Varian sued psychologist Kenneth Einhorn, surgeon Dr. Simon Chin, as well as their employers.

Varian’s attorney said that medical professionals involved were too quick to recommend surgery for the girl, skipping vital steps that likely would’ve averted the disastrous, life-altering, Mengelian procedure. The jury agreed, noting that the cascade of missteps represented a “departure from the standard of care.”

Much of the blame was assigned to Varian’s psychologist who, according to her attorney, “drove the train” and had been “putting ideas” in her head.

In the end, the six-member jury awarded Varian $1.6 million for past and future pain and suffering, and an additional $400,000 for future medical expenses, according to a report by The Epoch Times (ET).

Varian’s mother, Claire Deacon, testified that she had been against the surgery but worried that her daughter would commit suicide if she did not get it, according to the ET report. She said that psychologist Einhorn intensified those fears.

Many more malpractice suits like Varian’s are currently working their way through courts across the nation.

“I have identified 28 detransitioner lawsuits filed to date. Varian v. Einhorn was the first to go to trial and the first to win a judgment, making history,” noted independent journalist Benjamin Ryan, the only journalist to attend the entire three-week trial.

“There will be thousands of court cases of children who were mutilated by evil doctors, modern day Mengeles,” said Elon Musk. “The schools, psychologists/psychiatrists and state officials who facilitated this will pay dearly too.”

“This verdict is an important development in the great cause of protecting gender-confused minors from being subjected to irreversible procedures from which they can never be made whole,” wrote National Review contributor, attorney Wesley J. Smith.

He explained:

Why? Trial lawyers! I know this community well. … I was one! Most are liberal politically, but if they smell money in the water, they will sue the “gender-affirming” care industry into the ground just as they do other business sectors with deep pockets. I have always believed that the civil justice system — the threat of major malpractice verdicts and a consequential inability to obtain liability insurance against such cases — would ultimately cause the gender ideological medical sector’s deeply-to-be-desired demise. May Varian’s legal victory open the litigation floodgates!

