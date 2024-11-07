Detransitioners support Alberta’s ban on sexual mutilation of gender-confused kids

Kellie-Lynn Pirie, founder of Detrans Alliance Canada, revealed that Alberta's pro-family policy was inspired by stories of detransitioners who regretted undergoing irreversible medication and surgeries.

CALGARY, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) — The founder of an alliance for detransitioners, people who have come to regret their attempts to change their sex, has spoken up in support of Alberta’s pro-family policy banning sex ‘reassignment’ surgery on minors.

Kellie-Lynn Annette Pirie, founder of Detrans Alliance Canada, said, “Today Premier Smith has put forward will be putting forward legislation that is vital to preserving the rights for children to make informed adult decisions as adults.”

“I am here today because I am proud to support these changes that specifically outline the boundaries and safety measures to ensure children and youth will be insulated from irreversible surgical alterations and life altering pharmaceutical interventions prior to their obtaining the degree of physiological maturity necessary to understand how these interventions will impact their future.”

Pirie revealed during the October 31 press conference announcing the legislation that Alberta’s pro-family policy was inspired by stories of detransitioners who regretted undergoing irreversible medication and surgeries.

“Through Detrans Alliance Canada, I’ve had several young detransitioners reach out to me. What … impacted them the most [happened] when they began to talk about desistence. They were told that they were simply struggling with internalized transphobia,” Pirie said.

Pirie revealed that, in one case, a 17-year-old girl began taking hormone blockers and then underwent a double mastectomy. Shortly after, the girl regreted her decision and told her doctor that she wanted to stop the process.

“Her doctor refused to see her again. Her councillor terminated therapy. And the LGBTQ-2spirit support group she had been in banned her as hateful and harmful,” Pirie revealed.

Pirie also explained that she herself had been a victim of the LGBT agenda, believing she was a man trapped in a woman’s body. In the early 2000s, she underwent hormone therapy and surgeries before realizing that “transitioning did not help me in any other ways I thought it might.”

“That is a decision that I will live with for the remainder of my life,” she lamented. “I made this decision as an adult.”

“I simply cannot understand how, if I as a 37-year-old woman with a postsecondary education wasn’t ready to make such a life-altering decision, [we can] possibly support, encourage, or allow our children to do so?”

Alberta’s new legislation, introduced last week, would amend the Health Act to “prohibit regulated health professionals from performing sex reassignment surgeries on minors.”

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has revealed that the new legislation was a result of hearing of the horrors that took place at the U.K.’s Tavistock Centre, the National Health Service’s principal “gender clinic” for children who believe they are “transgender.”

In 2019, the clinic was exposed for approving “life-changing medical intervention” for children and teens “without sufficient evidence of its long-term effects.” The clinic was forced to shut down temporarily.

Smith was especially touched by the story of Keira Bell, a British adolescent who was given puberty blockers and testosterone injections by the Tavistock clinic and then underwent a double mastectomy at age 20. She now “very seriously regrets the process” and joined a lawsuit against the clinic.

Unfortunately, Bell’s story is not unique, and overwhelming evidence reveals that those who undergo so-called “gender transitioning” are more likely to commit suicide than those who are not given irreversible surgery. A Swedish study found that those who underwent so-called “gender reassignment” surgery ended up with a 19.2 times greater risk of suicide.

In fact, in addition to catering to a false reality that one’s sex can be changed, transgender surgeries and drugs have been linked to permanent physical and psychological damage, including cardiovascular diseases, loss of bone density, cancer, strokes and blood clots, and infertility.

Meanwhile, a recent study on the side effects of transgender “sex change” surgeries discovered that 81 percent of those who had undergone “sex change” surgeries in the past five years reported experiencing pain simply from normal movement in the weeks and months that followed — and that many other side effects manifest as well.

