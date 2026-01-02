Devout Catholic quarterback Fernando Mendoza gives glory to God after Rose Bowl win

‘This Church and you all are a major reason why this happened,’ Mendoza told the priests of the University of Indiana’s Catholic center, referring to his Heisman Trophy win.

(LifeSiteNews) — After the Indiana Hoosiers’ huge win at the Rose Bowl on New Years Day, quarterback Fernando Mendoza, a devout Catholic, once again began a post-game interview by giving glory to God.

“First of all, my team and I want to give all the glory to God,” he said.

“The first thing football superstar Fernando Mendoza did after winning the Rose Bowl was praise God,” noted conservative social media commentator Anna Lulis.

“This is one of the greatest interviews you will ever see,” said Lulis.

The first thing football superstar Fernando Mendoza did after winning the Rose Bowl was praise God “First of all, my team and I want to give all the glory to God.” This is one of the greatest interviews you will ever see. pic.twitter.com/tXOqqZMYb6 — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) January 2, 2026

As usual, Mendoza, fresh off being awarded the coveted Heisman Trophy, pointed not to his own achievements, but to those of his teammates and coaches, while ultimately ascribing glory to God.

“We need more of youth like him. That’s the change we need to see in America,” remarked X user In Imago Dei. “Unashamed devotion to God and loving others.”

After receiving the highest honor available to a college football athlete, Mendoza brought the Heisman Trophy to Indiana University’s St. Paul Catholic Center.

“He came over and we walked out, and there, in an Amazon box, there was the Heisman Trophy,” pastor Fr. Patrick Hyde told local news outlet WISHTV.com. “It was just so surreal because it was so normal just sharing in the joy and the glory of an accomplishment of one of our people. But then also, holding the Heisman Trophy and being like, ‘Whoa.’”

“He told us ‘This Church and you all are a major reason why this happened,’” said Fr. Hyde in a Christmas Eve X post that included a photo of Mendoza holding the prized trophy at the school’s St. Paul Catholic Center.

“Praise God from whom all blessings flow!” said the priest. “Congratulations, Fernando and a Merry Christmas!”

We had a special visitor come by the parish before Christmas. He told us “This Church and you all are a major reason why this happened.”

Praise God from whom all blessings flow!

Congratulations, Fernando and a Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/5mAn3Te4qp — Fr. Patrick Hyde, OP (@frpatrickop) December 24, 2025

As reported previously by LifeSiteNews, Fr. Hyde has vouched for the sincerity and devotion of Mendoza’s Catholic faith.

“Fernando Mendoza backs up his talk on TV by giving glory to God at Sunday Mass,” explained Fr. Hyde following a November Hoosier win.

“I have wrestled with sharing this because he shows up out of love for God, not human praise,” said the Catholic quarterback’s school pastor. “I share because I hope his witness inspires others to go to Mass.”

Fernando Mendoza backs up his talk on TV by giving glory to God at Sunday Mass. I have wrestled with sharing this because he shows up out of love for God, not human praise. But I share because i hope his witness inspires others to go to Mass. pic.twitter.com/un9KlBwv5x — Fr. Patrick Hyde, OP (@frpatrickop) November 10, 2025

“Mendoza’s spirituality is woven into everything. He prays the Rosary every Friday, listens to online Mass before games, and avoids hype music to stay grounded,” according to his Heisman.com biography.

In another video, after his big win over Ohio, Mendoza found and hugged his parents. His wheelchair-bound mom, Elsa, lives with MS (multiple sclerosis) and is a source of great motivation for her Hoosier football son.

“My mom has a fight against multiple sclerosis, and my mom is my light, my inspiration, my everything,” said Mendoza.

“I probably talk to her about five times a day. And she’s the only reason that I’ve actually gone this far in my football journey. To see her optimistic and positive approach with all that she’s battling has given me no excuse for any complacency throughout my life. Whether it’s academics or football, or just being a good character and a good person.”

The moment @IndianaFootball QB Fernando Mendoza found his family following tonight’s game. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/sic1Fe7OjO — WISH-TV News (@WISHNews8) December 7, 2025

Share











