Veteran political analyst: Democrats are ‘vicious winners’ putting US on path to becoming China

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

January 26, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Democrats are using their takeover of Congress and the White House as an opportunity to pursue a “reign of terror” against their political enemies, veteran political analyst Dick Morris said Sunday.

“This is unbelievable. We’re not quite what China is yet, but we’re probably about where Russia is, where political speech is absolutely punished,” Morris said during an interview with New York WABC 770 host John Catsimatidis, Breitbart reports. “What they did is they worked on trying to make it an act of insurrection, as they call it, to say that this election was less than honest. And once they create that predicate, they can then go after everybody as being insurrectionists or seditious.”

“There’s actually talk of removing Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley from the Senate because of their ‘outrageous’ claim that the election was not as it was reported; that the electoral vote should have been contested,” continued Morris, a former adviser to President Bill Clinton who subsequently became a fierce critic of the Clintons and their party. “And then you have Rudy Giuliani, who is not allowed to practice law, according to their definition because when he advocates for honest elections, he’s being seditious.“

“And I think the key fallacy is that they can go after whoever they want, but they are not going to be able to go after the 47 percent of the country that voted for [President Donald] Trump, at least,” he went on. “The Democrats are the most vicious winners there are. And it really is like the reign of terror.”

Scores of protesters broke into the U.S. Capitol building on January 6 after a rally where Trump said supporters would march “over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” where “we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen-and-women” who were meeting to formally object to the certification of electoral votes from a handful of states.

Viral videos showed protesters engaging in physical altercations with police, pushing against security barricades, breaking through a window, trespassing in congressional offices, and climbing on walls, causing the vote certification to be suspended and lawmakers to be evacuated from the chambers. While many were let in by police and simply walked through the building after the initial breach, there were several deaths, including a protester shot by police, a protestor trampled by other protestors, a police officer who died of “injuries sustained while on-duty,” and others due to unspecified “medical emergencies.”

The march on the Capitol was a pre-planned part of the rally, and the violence was started by people who either left Trump’s speech early or didn’t attend it at all, but House Democrats quickly moved to impeach Trump for supposedly “inciting” the violence, which now goes to the Senate for trial (while Trump is out of office, and questions remain as to the constitutional permissibility of impeaching a former president, conviction could disqualify Trump from running in the future).

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The Left has also all-but declared war on those Republicans who voted against certifying the November election results without an audit, such as Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley. President Joe Biden recently compared them to Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels. Pro-Biden media voices such as ex-conservative pundit David French have advocated expelling them from the Senate. Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the House Homeland Security Committee, went so far as to endorse placing Cruz and Hawley on the federal no-fly list meant for terrorists.