Did Nancy Pelosi imply she’s more ‘pro-life’ than Abp. Cordileone?

(LifeSiteNews) – Father James Altman returns in this week’s episode of Faith & Reason with Liz Yore and John-Henry Westen to discuss Nancy Pelosi’s attack against Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco, her comments on the priesthood, Cardinal Robert McElroy of San Diego’s attack against Raymond Arroyo of EWTN and his decision to nix the outlet from diocesan media, as well as the recent Nashville school shooting and comedian J.P. Sears’s recent comments about how evil in the world brought him closer to Christianity.

Pelosi, former Speaker of the House and radical pro-abortion Democrat, criticized Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco last week over his stance against abortion and the LGBT agenda during an appearance at Georgetown University’s Center for Faith and Justice. During the event, Pelosi accused Cordileone, her own bishop, of “abandoning the bulk of Catholic moral teaching” to focus on abortion at the expense of other issues. Cordileone barred Pelosi from receiving Holy Communion last year for her public support of abortion.

She also said that as a child she was more attracted to the priesthood than becoming a nun because of the power of the priest to celebrate Mass, as well as her “hope” that Pope Francis would change Catholic teaching on women’s ordination.

Yore, commenting on Pelosi’s desire to become a priest as a child and her “hope” for women’s ordination, said: “So this is all about power for Nancy. If you had noticed as Speaker of the House and as [a] political operative, she is all about power … And humility is one of the greatest virtues, not power.”

Speaking about Pelosi’s comments, Father Altman stated that no one was entitled to the priesthood and that it is a special calling from God. The Church has always taught that only men can become priests as well.

“No woman can be a priest. Period. The end. So Nancy Pelosi’s delusional,” he said. “The power of the priesthood that is given by God … it’s God our Father through Jesus, His Son, through the power of His Holy Spirit, that the priest has the ordained capacity to confect the elements, to transubstantiate the mere bread into our Lord’s Body and the mere wine into His precious Blood.”

On Monday, Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old woman who identified as male, shot and killed three children and three adults at the Covenant School, a Presbyterian private school in Nashville, before being fatally shot by police responders. Hale, a former Covenant student, was a “lone zealot” with a “manifesto” laying out her “resentment” of the school, according to Nashville police chief John Drake.

The attack also came as the Trans Radical Activist Network (TRAN) announced in early March that it would be holding a “Trans Day of Vengeance” from March 31 to April 1 outside of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. But the protest has since been canceled, as LifeSiteNews reported Friday afternoon.

Yore, speaking about the shooting, noted that “we are now witnessing a radical, violent movement, aimed directly at children.”

“And this latest mass murder is now being justified by the trans movement, in words like ‘Anti-trans hate has consequences,’ and ‘This shooter had no other effective way to be seen.’ Well, this is clearly an attack on Christianity, on children,” she said.

Yore added that the media, corporations, and the Biden administration are to blame for the spread of a “deluded … Marxist ideology” that is “focused on destroying the family and the innocence of childhood.”

Father Altman said that those abetting the gender-confused were putting them on display like carnivals would a “freak show.”

“The fact is, these people are hurting mentally ill people and they mental illness does what mental illness does, and then it plays itself out in their actions in the larger community,” he said.

“We would not put anorexics on display. We would say out of Christ’s love, we want to heal you. We should not be putting ‘trans’ people on display like a freak show, as if there’s anything normal about what they’re doing. This whole ‘tranny business’ is a mental illness.”

Altman further stated that until those on the political left treat the gender-confused with love and try to heal them of a mental illness, such attacks would continue.

For this and much more, tune in to this week’s episode of Faith & Reason. Have a wonderful weekend and a good Holy Week!

Faith & Reason is available by video via LSNTV on YouTube, Rumble, Banned, and right here on LifeSiteNews.

