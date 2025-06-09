Did Pope Leo XIV intervene to delay Latin Mass restrictions in Charlotte?

Frank Wright and Father Charles Murr discuss a variety of topics in the Church and world on this week's episode of Faith and Reason.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this episode of Faith and Reason, Frank Wright and Father Charles Murr discuss Charlotte Bishop Michael Martin delaying his diocese’s harsh restrictions on the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM), President Trump’s possible role in major American corporations dropping their support of “Pride Month” events, Toronto Cardinal Francis Leo’s message urging Catholics to honor the Sacred Heart in June instead of “ideological symbols,” the dangers of AI, and more.

The panel opened the episode by discussing Bishop Michael Martin’s unexpected delay of the suppression of the Latin Mass from taking effect until October.

Murr speculated that Martin’s sudden change of heart was due to an alleged phone call between Martin and Cardinal Arthur Roche, the prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, following a meeting Roche had with Pope Leo XIV.

“This is conjecture because nobody’s listening to the phone call, but … it makes sense. I think that phone call was to tell (Martin) to ‘cool it,’ to stop, halt what he was doing,” the priest said. “He had closed four parishes … to the Latin Mass. They were now forbidden there, and he gave the Latin Mass community permission to be in … a [former] Protestant church that’s three and a half miles from Timbuktu, way, way, way out in the wilderness. It was really a chastisement.”

Murr emphasized that it was also odd that, given the bishop’s chastisement, he would suddenly grant an extension to the parishes’ permission to celebrate the Tridentine Mass, and stranger yet that Martin noted he would obey any new direction from Rome, suggesting that perhaps the pontiff plans on making changes to Traditionis Custodes.

“Now that seems like a very, very strange thing to be saying if you’re sure that everything is going your way. … It seems that things aren’t going his way. So this is a very good sign,” he said.

“I hate to build anybody’s hope up. (But) it does seem like Pope Leo is serious about re-establishing unity in the Catholic Church, or I should say establishing it, because we haven’t had any for 60 years,” he added.

A bit later in the episode, the panel turned to news in the U.S., where major corporations are pulling their support for “Pride Month” marches and other events, purportedly out of fear of provoking the Trump administration.

Wright noted, “And that’s probably not just due to Donald Trump himself, but due to a … shift in public mood.”

Murr agreed, stressing that he believes the majority of Americans who voted for Trump are serious about shifting the country away from the status quo.

“That shift comes from the people, the people who voted for him, the majority, the people who are serious about change and who voted this man in as a radical – but I mean that word in a very positive sense – as a radical solution,” the priest said.

Murr underscored that it seems like the American people are tired of their government putting foreign countries’ interests first and exporting LGBT and other liberal values to the rest of the world.

“We have been doing that constantly (exporting liberal values) all over the world, and it really came to the epitome … when we decided to export gay rights and then trans rights all over the world,” he said. “Nobody’s asking for this, we are imposing this. … Well, excuse me, who are we to be doing such a thing? And also imposing such a thing that the majority of the believes (is) immoral? And this is our agenda, because the Democrat Party decided that this was a liberating factor for humanity? No.”

“So I think Trump has decided, ‘Just a minute, we’re taking care of the United States of America first, we’re taking care of ourselves. We have a lot of problems here … we’re going to take care of ourselves, and then we’ll take care of the rest of the world. … But it’s going to be free of a bizarre ideology, we’re not selling ideologies anymore.'”

For more discussion on “Pride Month” losing popularity under Trump, Pope Leo XIV’s speculated involvement in delaying Charlotte’s Latin Mass restrictions, and much more, tune in to this episode of Faith and Reason.

Faith and Reason is available by video via LSNTV on YouTube, Rumble, Banned, and right here on LifeSiteNews.

It is also available in audio format on Acast. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit LifeSite’s Acast web page here.

