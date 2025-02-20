Did the Deep State install Pope Francis? Responding to Archbishop Viganò’s claims

On this episode of Faith and Reason, John-Henry Westen and human trafficking victim advocate Liz Yore discuss Archbishop Viganò’s statement calling on Trump’s CIA to investigate a Deep State plot to replace Pope Benedict XVI with Pope Francis.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this episode of Faith and Reason, John-Henry Westen and human trafficking victim advocate Liz Yore discuss Archbishop Viganò’s statement calling on Trump’s CIA to investigate a Deep State plot to replace Pope Benedict XVI with Pope Francis, how the alleged plot would invalidate the Francis pontificate, the need for answers before another conclave takes place, and more.

The panel opened the episode by discussing Archbishop Vigano’s statement urging Trump’s CIA director to investigate the alleged plot to pressure Pope Benedict XVI into resigning and replace him with Pope Francis.

Yore emphasized that she was one of the signatories of a similar letter to Trump at the beginning of his first term in 2017. Then she dove into why the American government may have wanted to replace Pope Benedict, namely because he opposed their globalist agenda on mass migration and climate change.

“It was clear starting in the beginning of Pope Benedict’s papacy that number one, he was dramatically changing his position on migration into Europe. … This issue was bubbling up very early in his papacy, and it was clear not only the Regensburg speech,” she said. “But also, that he began to understand and see the problem of what he would call the ‘climate change hoax.’ Recognizing that the globalists were using this ‘scientific idea’ as a justification for global depopulation.”

Yore also stressed how Benedict had shut down negotiations with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) over the appointment of Chinese bishops because he found them to be untrustworthy.

READ: Did Obama officials force Pope Benedict’s resignation? Open letter calls for Trump investigation

“So you have climate change, which is the darling issue of the New World Order globalists. You have migration, which we’re now all suffering under, which is causing the collapse and destruction of Western civilization in Europe,” Yore said.

“And also, that the Chinese who were trying to gain access into one would argue the most important institute in the world that has been an impenetrable obstacle to communism,” she added.

Turning to the events leading up to Benedict’s resignation, Yore highlighted some of the red flags that show the Pontiff may have been coerced into resigning, including the banks shutting down in the Vatican and then re-opening after he announced his resignation.

The big red flag for me was when they closed down the Vatican ATMs by order of the international Swift financial system. They closed down the Fed, and this was in the midst of Christmas when all the tourists are coming to the Vatican. And as a result, they only reopened the ATMs when Benedict resigned. And by the way, it was, I think 22 days after Joe Biden and Barack Obama began their second term that Benedict stood down and only … a few more weeks that the installation of Jorge Bergoglio into the See of Peter.

Then Yore noted how leaked emails from political operatives like John Podesta show discussion about a “Catholic Spring.”

“Emails which were also leaked, talking about the Catholic Spring and about putting together organizations that would force, you know, this ‘medieval’ administration of Ratzinger to become more modern and the need for a new, modern papacy,” she said.

“All those things … really said to me that something was going on, this one, two punch, ‘we have to abdicate,’ as they always do in a coup, and then install their own person, which would have been, of course, Jorge Bergoglio,” she added.

Later in the episode, the panel turned to Pope Francis’ recent health issues and rumors that there may soon be a conclave.

“Right now, Pope Francis is at death’s door. We’ve been hearing about [how] he’s got a lung and a half, he went into the hospital, then they thought it got better, then they’re admitting it gets worse. They’re always trying to play it up for the best it could possibly be, that’s the way it goes,” the host said.

“But reports are now that it’s really serious; we’re going to experience a conclave, very likely this year,” he added.

Yore underscored that there cannot be a conclave until we know whether there was indeed a coup to replace Benedict with Francis. Otherwise, any conclave might be invalid.

“Well, first and foremost, if this was a coup started by the New World Order (NWO) globalists, we’ve got to get to the bottom of it. And we cannot have an election of a new pope with all the cardinals, 75 percent or 80 percent of whom were appointed by an invalid Pope,” she said.

“There cannot be a conclave until we find out, and when we find out, which I believe we will, there needs to be a reckoning.”

For more discussion on the alleged coup against Pope Benedict XVI, the need to get to the bottom of it before the next conclave, and more, tune in to this episode of Faith and Reason.

