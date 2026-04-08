Did Tucker Carlson suggest Trump is the Antichrist?

While never once overtly accusing Donald Trump of being the Antichrist, Tucker Carlson nonetheless built a substantial case leading his followers to reach that conclusion.

(LifeSiteNews) — Tucker Carlson, who in 2024 at the Republican National Convention averred that God had saved Donald J. Trump from an assassin’s bullet, implying that Trump was God’s chosen instrument, seems to now be suggesting that Trump may in fact be the Antichrist.

During his most recent podcast, Carlson offered a riveting argument that since January 4 when Trump announced the U.S. was taking over Venezuela’s oil resources, but especially over the last week, a new side of Trump has come to the forefront, perhaps representing the greatest spiritual evil imaginable.

While never once overtly accusing Trump of being the Antichrist, over the course of 40 minutes, Carlson nonetheless built a substantial case leading his followers to reach that conclusion.

Carlson’s suspicions were first raised on Inauguration Day 2025 when he saw from just a few feet away that Trump chose not to place his hand on the Bible as he took the oath of office. Carlson said that small gesture had big implications for the future: That Trump was intentionally rejecting the Bible.

Carlson read Trump’s shocking Easter morning statement on Truth Social:

Tuesday will be power plant day and bridge day, all wrapped up in one in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the f*ck*ng straight you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in hell. JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah, President Donald J. Trump.

“How dare you speak that way on Easter morning to the country? Who do you think you are?” Carlson asked. “You’re tweeting out the F word on Easter Morning?”

“The message of all faith at the biggest picture level is the message in our Bible, which is you are not God. And only if you think you are, do you talk this way,” said Carlson, who called it a “mockery of Christianity.”

“To send out a tweet with the F word on Easter morning, promising the murder of civilians and then saying, praise be to Allah, without explaining any of it, you are mocking me and every other Christian because we’re Christians.”

“That is an intentional desecration of beauty and truth, which is the definition of evil. And you have to ask, where does evil lead? If the core point of evil is to destroy, which it is, God creates, Satan destroys,” he said.

“When you see something of beauty being created, when you hear the truth being spoken, you are witnessing a manifestation of God’s power. And when you see the opposite, you’re witnessing the opposite,” said Carlson, leading his listeners to a single conclusion.

Carlson said that people in the United States by and large are asleep walking along now, incorrectly assuming that the future will be pretty much like today. But that’s not the lesson of history.

“Things change fast and forever,” Carlson said. “There are pivot points where nothing is the same and sometimes it’s better, but mostly it’s not. And this is one of those cases where it might not be at all.”

Then Carlson began driving his point home.

“You have to think through like, could there be a spiritual component to what we’re watching?” he wondered.

“Is it possible that what you’re watching is a very stealthy yet incredibly effective attack on what, from a Christian perspective, is the true faith belief in Jesus? Is that what really is under attack here?” he asked. “Is that’s what maybe that’s what’s been under attack for a long time?”

Over the course of the last 2,000 years of human history, “There’s been only one sustained effort to exterminate a faith, and that’s the Christian faith,” Carlson pointed out.

“Is it possible the president sees (the conflict with Iran) in bigger terms? That he sees this as the fulfillment of something or the elevation to some higher office beyond president of the United States?” inferring that Trump may well aspire to be God.

“That’s entirely possible,” he said.

Carlson turned his attention to the President’s spiritual adviser, Paula White, who enjoys a prominent position on Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission.

He shared a video clip of White speaking at the White House just before Easter, where American Protestant and Catholic leaders “gave a blessing to Donald Trump as he accelerated this war against the civilian population of Iran”:

Jesus taught us so many lessons through his death, burial, and resurrection. He showed us great leadership, great transformation requires great sacrifice. And Mr. President, no one has paid the price like you have paid the prize. It almost cost you your life. You were betrayed and arrested and falsely accused. It’s a familiar pattern that our Lord and Savior showed us. But it didn’t end there for him, and it didn’t end there for you.

“It’s hard to believe that’s real. That is so vile, it’s such a sacrilege,” Carlson declared, to “liken the President of the United States to Jesus, the Christian Messiah, God in human form.”

“How could you say something like that? How could the rest of us sit by and not protest when she said something like? How could any Christian watch that and not feel revulsion?” he asked.

“To compare Trump or any president to Jesus has got to be a deal killer,” Carlson said. “That is the end.”

He continued, highlighting the difference between Christ’s message to his followers and Trump’s message:

You cannot compare a president, a secular president of the United States or anybody, any human being to Jesus. Why? Well, because again, it is sacrilege, prima facie, but because it distorts who Jesus is, it as a lie about Jesus. Did Jesus command the disciples to go out and kill people? … Is the Messiah you read about recognizable as you listen to these people talk about him? Does he send his disciples out to kill? Well, I’ll answer the question having just read them. No, he sends them out to be killed. He says to them, ‘Go out, tell the truth. The world will hate you for it. Take no weapon. Take no food. Take no money. Take no talking points.’ … (Jesus) did not say bomb the bridges and the hospitals and the power plants to what? Bring my kingdom? He said just the opposite. If you want to change the world, you cannot kill. It doesn’t work anyway. It never works. You have to be willing to be killed. You have lay down your life. And that is the message.

He added:

Anyone preaching the opposite gospel of any Christian denomination is saying something vile and dangerous.”

Carlson explained that the first step toward faith is submission. “There are things I want to do that I will intentionally not do. I will submit to a law higher than my own desire.”

“We pray that the president will take that step and that those around him will take that step because everything hangs in the balance,” Carlson concluded.

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