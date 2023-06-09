Digital vaccine passports? No end in sight to globalist stranglehold on the West

Editor’s note: This week’s episode of Faith & Reason contains description of a film scene which may be disturbing to some viewers.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of Faith & Reason, John-Henry Westen is once again joined by Father James Altman, Jack Maxey, and Liz Yore to discuss recent revelations about aliens and UFOs, the new Padre Pio film starring Shia LaBeouf, and the European Union’s (EU) partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) to implement digital vaccine passports.

On Monday, news broke that an Afghan War veteran named David Charles Grusch, who worked for the intelligence community, including the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) Task Force from 2019 to mid-2022, claimed that the U.S. government possessed the remains of alien spacecraft and has been collecting such craft for decades. Among those that have given credence to Grusch’s claims were Matt Walsh, Tucker Carlson and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Yore opined that there were more important things to cover than Grusch’s allegations and that they could be a psyop, yet said that it was “interesting” that “these high profile figures, certainly people that we respect, are now talking about the UFOs.

Fr. Altman remarked that Grusch’s allegations could be designed to “undermine the faith of the faithful,” and noted that the sightings of aliens could be demons, adding that he would be “shocked” if demons did not masquerade as aliens. Altman further explained that belief in aliens was incompatible with Catholic faith, adding that it is scientifically impossible for objects to travel faster than light, something people learn in high school physics.

Maxey approached Grusch’s allegations by noting that he was worried about the consequences of shooting the alleged spacecraft down, noting that no one truly knows what the flying objects are with certainty. He also observed that shooting the objects down without knowing what they were and “having the most fantastic rationale possible” about what they could be “illustrates so much about the human character.”

Maxey further remarked that the “government’s ability to engage in disinformation is well noted,” agreeing with Yore that the story could be a distraction, and stated his belief that the government could not hide “crash evidence” or “anatomical evidence” of aliens for decades.

The Padre Pio film starring Shia LaBeouf was released this past week, and while LaBeouf converted to Catholicism as a result of the film, the film depicts the devil appearing to St. Pio as a naked woman, and depicts the woman passionately kissing a statue of the Virgin Mary.

Yore, commenting on the film, noted that Hollywood tends to deliver “tarnished” and “corrupted” depictions of saints, but that the film should serve as an “opportunity” for people to “dig in and read about Padre Pio and learn about his life and his … prayer life and his devotions,” rather than focus on Hollywood’s depiction of him.

Altman agreed with Yore, likening the film to the series The Chosen. He further commented that the film appears to have been made as a lesson in the failure of socialism in Italy at the time, as the film depicts socialist politics in Italy between the world wars, but noted that the film’s use of the saint as a vehicle to explore the failure of socialism does not “build our faith in any way.”

“If you’re [going to] put your good money down, don’t spend it on that movie, which is not a true biography of Padre Pio,”Altman opined. “Spend it on the true biography of Padre Pio.”

Maxey agreed with Altman, though said that if the film “in any way describes socialism in postwar Italy as a failure and somehow plants that seed in some of these minds full of mush, perhaps there can be some silver lining in this, because certainly it seems to me that Hollywood generally promotes socialism and Marxism.”

On Monday, the EU and the WHO announced a plan to implement digital vaccine passports that would “help facilitate global mobility and protect citizens across the world from on-going and future health threats, including pandemics,” according to a press release. The release also said that the digital passports would be the “first building block of the WHO Global Digital Health Certification Network (GDHCN) that will develop a wide range of digital products to deliver better health for all.”

“What is concerning about this is that [the EU and WHO] are moving full force with the global elites to impose a worldwide digital system,” Yore observed. An implication of the passport, she added, would be that those who don’t have it would not be able to access banking, food, and travel throughout Europe, and that it would be used to “impose a tyrannical worldwide government,” with the European model serving as a “framework.”

Maxey said that he was not as concerned as Yore about the move. According to him, the imposition of the passports could portend “a last gasp in some regards from these globalists who think that they can control us through global health care and solve the ‘pandemic’ … as an opportunity to push these ideas forward.”

Altman said that “when you realize this background [of the EU and WHO] and the agenda behind it, and realize that your body is a Temple of the Holy Spirit, the religious response is ‘I will have nothing to do with it.’” He further agreed with Yore that the passports are a matter of government control, and that it would be “insanity” to comply with the passports.

For this and more, tune in to this week’s episode of Faith & Reason.

