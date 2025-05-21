‘Dilbert’ comic creator reveals stage 4 cancer after saying the ‘unvaccinated’ are ‘winners’

Scott Adams, who got the COVID shot, plans to commit assisted suicide after a terminal cancer diagnosis. Two years ago, he admitted ‘anti-vaxxers’ have a health advantage.

(LifeSiteNews) — Scott Adams, the creator of the famous “Dilbert” comic strip, announced he is dying of stage four prostate cancer after admitting he got the COVID shot and calling the “unvaccinated” “winners.”

The 67-year-old, known for his beloved, iconic comic strip, announced during a Rumble livestream on Monday that his prostate cancer has metastasized to his bones.

While Adams told The Independent that “there’s no indication” the COVID shot is responsible for his cancer, he conceded over two years ago that “the anti-vaxxers appear to be the most right and appear to be the biggest winners.”

On a January 22, 2023, episode of his podcast Real Coffee with Scott Adams, the cartoonist discussed at length why he believes those who refused to get the COVID jab but have “natural immunity” from the virus are on “the winning path.”

Adams acknowledged that he waited “as long as possible” before “reluctantly” getting the COVID shot. He made this decision because he considered the consequences of both the COVID virus and the shot to be big “unknowns,” but the most common choice for people of his “category” was to get jabbed.

“Am I glad? No,” Adams admitted in 2023. “Because as things turned out, the unvaccinated have a current advantage. Because they feel better. The thing they’re not worrying about is what I have to worry about, which is, I wonder if that vaccination five years from now … ” he trailed off, suggesting that negative long-term side effects could be in store for the jabbed.

“I’m open to reversing this if everything changes. But at the moment, every day we get more bad news about the vaccinations, about the shots,” he said during his podcast, noting that the reports of side effects from the shot itself seemed to outweigh analogous reports about long COVID.

“Is everyone accepting that that’s where the data is at the moment? That the smartest, happiest people are the ones who didn’t get the vaccination and are still alive,” Adams continued.

He clarified that he believes plenty of smart people, like Dr. Robert Malone and Elon Musk, got jabbed because they were working with “bad” data.

Some have pointed out that many received the COVID shot because they were coerced into doing so through threats to their livelihood, even while hesitating about its safety.

Adams pointed out that not only are the COVID shots — most of which used experimental mRNA technology — “not perfectly understood,” but Vaccine Adverse Event Reports (VAERS) “skyrocketed to levels never seen before right after the COVID shot came out.”

He added that even if the reports are inaccurate in any way, the difference between the number of these VAERS reports before and after the COVID jab rollout is so big, it’s “definitely” signaling a problem.

Adams noted that while those considered “experts” say the COVID shots “probably saved millions of lives,” the “long-term damage” of the shot is unknown, and “it definitely killed some people too.”

While it is unknown whether Adams’ COVID shot in fact contributed to his cancer, a growing number of doctors have been sounding the alarm about unprecedented cases of cancers they have begun to see after the COVID shot rollout. Due to the unusual aggressiveness of these cases, doctors describe them as “turbo cancers.”

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, a transplant surgeon and cancer drug inventor, believes that the COVID shot and virus both can contribute to cancer by producing inflammatory spike proteins that flip infection-killing neutrophils into cells that suppress our “killer” cells.

The esteemed Dr. Peter McCullough has also pointed to research indicating that spike protein produced by the mRNA COVID injections “is likely to inhibit tumor suppressor systems.” According to McCullough, there are two other ways the injections can contribute to cancer.

He has cited research from China showing that mRNA “impair(s) the natural DNA repair mechanisms of the human body;” and the third potential source of cancer promotion comes from the apparent “contamination” of the COVID shot vials with Simian Virus 40 (SV40) “promoters and enhancers.”

Adams said Monday that he has “the same cancer that Joe Biden has,” which the former president’s office has described as “aggressive.” The comic creator has not revealed when he received his own cancer diagnosis, but only that he has had cancer longer than Biden has “admitted” to having it.

The cartoonist explained in his podcast that he has been using a walker for months and is in almost constant pain, calling it an “intolerable” state.

He has reportedly indicated to The Hill that he will commit assisted suicide this summer through the use of aid-in-dying drugs available to the terminally ill in California.

While those who endorse assisted suicide do so with the intention of putting an end to suffering, such legalized “aid in dying” is dangerous and cannot be morally sanctioned, as Bishop Joseph Strickland recently stated:

The Catholic Church teaches, without exception, that every human life is sacred from conception until natural death. To directly and intentionally end a human life – even under the guise of mercy – is morally unacceptable and impermissible.

Social media users have shared that they are praying for Adams.

