Diocesan Latin Mass to be suppressed in Tulsa, Oklahoma

The only diocesan Latin Mass in Tulsa will be shut down in July, according to a blogger.

(LifeSiteNews) — A diocesan traditional Latin Mass that has been held for 13 years in the Diocese of Tulsa, Oklahoma, is to be suppressed by July, according to parishioners.

“I am saddened to report that as of Sunday, June 29th, 2025, A.D., in the Year of Our Lord Jesus Christ, despite my own efforts at a petition, and I am sure other local requests, after 13 years the Latin Mass Community of Ss. Peter and Paul (SSPP) parish, in the Diocese of Tulsa, will be effectively banished, snuffed out, outcast, dispersed, scattered to the winds, destroyed,” a Tulsa Latin Mass attendee wrote on the blog “The Okie Traditionalist.”

SSPP, the only parish church in the Tulsa diocese to hold TLMs each Sunday, has also held Latin Masses on Tuesday through Friday, as well as First Saturdays, according to a TLM website for the diocese. The remaining options for the TLM in the diocese are the nearby Parish of the Most Precious Blood, where the Fraternity of St. Peter (FSSP) priests offer Mass daily, and Clear Creek Benedictine Abbey, which also offers daily Latin Masses.

The most recent bulletins for the church do not indicate the coming shutdown of the TLM there, and Bishop David Konderla has not made a public announcement about the shutdown of the Latin Mass at SSPP as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Facebook administrator of the church’s Latin Mass Facebook page has admitted to deleting comments asking for the reason behind the TLM suppression, arguing that it is “not the place” to ask such questions.

The Okie Traditionalist has shared that a “reliable source” affirmed the decision came from Bishop Konderla, and that no reason for the decision has been publicly shared, even secondhand.

The blogger believes the refusal even by the Facebook moderator for the SSPP page to entertain questions about the suppression of the TLM suggests “they don’t want to answer because there isn’t a reasonable answer.”

“Yet the community certainly was, and still is, owed a clear answer, transparency, accountability, and good faith,” Okie wrote.

In 2021, the blogger noted that Bishop Konderla gave “full, official support” for Pope Francis’ TLM-throttling Traditionis Custodes while allowing the Latin Mass to continue at parish churches in the diocese.

Mark Docherty wrote regarding the lack of clarity about the origins and reason for the decision, “A dense fog of plausible deniability clogs the air, preserving the decision maker(s) from any optically poor blowback.”

LifeSiteNews has contacted the Diocese of Tulsa for comment and elaboration about the decision but has not heard back as of publishing.

Share











