Dioceses will take up collection for US bishops’ scandal-plagued CCHD program this weekend

The US bishops’ Catholic Campaign for Human Development has given millions of dollars to groups that openly violate Catholic teaching and promote abortion, homosexuality, transgenderism, contraception, and even demonic rituals.

(LifeSiteNews) — This weekend, dioceses across the country will be taking up the United States Conference for Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) annual collection for the Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD), the USCCB’s scandal-ridden charity arm.

For years, the CCHD has given millions of dollars to groups that openly reject Catholic teaching and promote abortion, homosexuality, transgenderism, contraception, and other grave evils in contradiction to the CCHD’s own stated policy. CCHD grantees have included groups that partner with Planned Parenthood, help jailed women obtain abortions, promote obscene LGBT material to children, and even practice demonic rituals.

Last month, the USCCB announced that the CCHD gave funding to a pro-LGBT, anti-police group in Minnesota backed by far-left Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz. The group, Centro de Trabajadores Unidas en la Lucha, has celebrated LGBT “pride” and pushed for so-called “trans rights.”

READ: Bishop Strickland: Every bishop should state ‘Francis no longer teaches the Catholic faith’

Despite the CCHD being repeatedly exposed for funding organizations that violate the teaching of the Church, the U.S. bishops continue to stand by the program and falsely claim that its grantees are in line with Catholic teaching.

The national collection for the CCHD will be taken up at Masses on Saturday, November 16, and Sunday, November 17. This Sunday is the 33rd Sunday of Ordinary Time, which Pope Francis designated the “World Day of the Poor.”

According to the CCHD, “some dioceses hold their collection on a different date to avoid conflict with local activities and needs.”

Only 25 percent of funds collected are typically retained for local use, while 75 percent go to the national CCHD program.

The CCHD has given more than $440 million to almost 12,000 “community-based, grassroots-led organizations” since its inception, according to the USCCB.

The current head of the USCCB’s Subcommittee on the Catholic Campaign for Human Development is Bishop Timothy Senior of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

The Lepanto Institute has extensively reported on the CCHD’s scandalous funding of pro-LGBT, pro-abortion, Marxist, and other heterodox, leftist groups:

US bishops give $750K grant to group pushing homosexuality, LGBT propaganda The Catholic Campaign for Human Development is providing a $750,000 grant to the Ignatian Solidarity Network (ISN) over the next three years. But in direct contravention with Catholic Church teaching on sexuality and family life, ISN is an active promoter of homosexual perversions, including transgenderism. On its website are numerous articles and events promoting homosexualism, and its annual Ignatian Family Teach-In conference regularly includes talks and breakout sessions on LGBT activism and transgender “inclusion.” ISN provided a speaking venue to the Vatican-condemned New Ways Ministry, which promotes same-sex “marriage.”



The CCHD also reportedly helped fund Barack Obama’s early activism:

Catholic bishops helped to fund Alinsky training for Barack Obama, according to documents The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ “Campaign for Human Development” paid a young Barack Obama’s airfare to a training program on community organizing given by the Industrial Areas Foundation, an organization founded by leftist radical Saul Alinsky, according a book to be released tomorrow on the subject. No Higher Power, by conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly and journalist George Neumayr, reports that “In the 1980s, the Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago contributed to the training of Obama in the very Alinskyite radicalism that would culminate in such anti-religious measures as the HHS (contraception) mandate,” according to an article on the book published by the Blaze.



RELATED:

Bishop Strickland calls on US bishops to address report of funds going to group that prays to demons

Share











