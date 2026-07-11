‘Dirty plague rat’: Trauma surgeon describes how unvaccinated were treated during COVID pandemic

'The vaccinated and unvaccinated were treated differently' by medical professionals during the COVID pandemic, says Dr. James Miller.

(LifeSiteNews) — Confirming what many have suspected all along, a former trauma surgeon says that those who did not receive the COVID-19 jab were treated differently during the pandemic, receiving a far lower standard of care than vaccinated individuals did.

In a podcast discussion with host Alix Mayer, Dr. James Miller made one startling statement after another, alleging that the unvaccinated were treated as “dirty plague rat[s]”, and that hospitals were actually nothing more than “killing fields.”

“The vaccinated and unvaccinated were treated differently,” said Miller in a clip of the video interview provided by Sense Receptor. “They started just denying basic health services to unvaccinated people, which spurred not giving diabetes medicine.”

“You could still get emergency care in the ER, but 100% you were treated differently,” said Miller. “You were treated as a dirty plague rat. And this was common in social media, but it was no different in the hospital. The medical community is no different.”

Miller asserted that the Overton window has shifted since the pandemic, with people realizing that the medical establishment is not what they had previously trusted it unquestionably to be.

“After COVID, most people realized their doctors were there for themselves,” he said. “Their doctors were more than happy to give them a toxic substance that would hurt them, like the COVID injection.”

“And I think most people came to see that the hospitals were really killing fields. And that shift has been pretty dramatic,” said the doctor. “I felt that shift in ’22, when I was still working as a trauma surgeon.”

💥Another doctor speaks out! During Covid, the hospitals were “KILLING FIELDS.” The “unvaccinated” were treated like “DIRTY PLAGUE RATS” “100% [the ‘unvaccinated’] were treated differently. You were treated as a dirty plague rat” “[After Covid] I think most people came to see… pic.twitter.com/Fe0zbeDnMt — Sense Receptor (@SenseReceptor) July 10, 2026

Miller first went public with his story in April 2023, publishing his “COVID-19 Cancellation Story” on the A Midwestern Doctor’s Substack. Shortly thereafter he appeared on Fox & Friends First to describe how difficult it was to watch the alleged disparity in treatment between those who were vaccinated and those who were not.

“The hospital and medical community had already been struggling prior to COVID with various departures from reality with narratives including ‘racism everywhere’ and ‘diversity as long as it supports deviancy,’ but it wasn’t appearing to dramatically affect patient care,” explained Miller in his Substack piece.

RELATED: NYC firefighter’s COVID jab injury case raises the question: ‘Are we entering a new age of tyranny?’

Soon after COVID hit, “[s]uddenly, our hospital outcomes and quality data became hidden and opaque to us,” said Miller. “Prior to this, … data was openly shared and discussed in quality assurance meetings. The hospital forced upon us a narrative that was pure lunacy and contrary to all available observations and previously available data.”

The narrative soon supplanted observable truth. When a local newspaper’s headline blared, “Local ICU Overwhelmed,” in April 2020, Miller told his colleagues to “laugh at the morons writing the paper” because his hospital — the focus of the article — had never been overfull.

“I knew we were in serious trouble as a medical community when clinical leaders started believing the words in a newspaper and hospital administrators more than their own eyes and experience,” said Miller. “Then I watched as every policy, practice, and quality metric that makes a trauma and surgical program have good patient outcomes be undermined or abandoned by my colleagues and hospital administration.”

Dr. Miller recounted:

The medical community in the county I was working in (Snohomish, WA) started refusing to care for unvaccinated patients, except in the hospital setting. I couldn’t believe that patients were banned from accessing basic primary care at first, but then I spoke to a man at my church who was denied both refills of his diabetic medications and treatment for a sinus infection by his primary care provider, all because of his COVID vaccination status. This was so inconceivable that I still didn’t believe it! Even when patients did make it to the hospital, I learned that the physicians and staff in the emergency room were directed to provide a lower tier of medicine to this group of patients. It was less than acceptable, and worse, less dignified, than the care given to any other patients pre- and post-COVID. I had to verify with physician leaders that they approved of this inhumanity. I found out that all the major healthcare systems in the county had agreed to this action, and drove the creation of the policies that demanded physicians act in direct opposition to their oaths. After discovering this, I departed from the medical community in spirit.

With the help of his pastor, Miller went on to create a free clinic at his church to “care for those ostracized from society.”

His clinic patients were “met with maskless smiles, prayer, support, and free medical care,” said Miller. “Sometimes, people would be waiting in my driveway for me when I arrived home in the early morning after a night shift or late at night after I finished a day shift.”

“What became obvious as the most important thing about our clinic, is that our patients needed to be treated as valuable people created in God’s image,” Miller declared .

RELATED: Kaiser Permanente pays over $350k for forcing religious employees to take COVID shots

Share









