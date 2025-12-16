Disability groups sue Delaware over assisted suicide law: ‘Discrimination plain and simple’

The complaint asserts that the law, instead of prioritizing suicide prevention for individuals with disabilities, effectively steers them toward suicide.

(LifeSiteNews) — Disability rights organizations are opposing a recently passed Delaware law that allows individuals classified as “terminal” to access assisted suicide, citing discrimination concerns. Several of the organizations filed a lawsuit, which argues that, rather than discouraging suicide among terminally disabled individuals, the government is encouraging it as a possible outcome.

“Throughout the country, a state-endorsed narrative is rapidly spreading that threatens people with disabilities: namely, that people with life-threatening disabilities should be directed to suicide help and not suicide prevention,” the lawsuit states.

“This world view is being touted as a commonsense objective: People who have life-threatening disabilities should be able to readily obtain physician-assisted suicide. At its core, this is discrimination plain and simple.”

The advocacy groups’ lawsuit claims that since federal funding is now being funneled to drugs to procure assisted suicide, there is less funding directed toward preventing suicide among the disabled.

“With cuts in healthcare spending at the federal level, persons with life-threatening disabilities are now more vulnerable than ever,” the suit reads.

Delaware House Bill 140 allows a person who has been diagnosed as “terminally ill” with less than six months to live to qualify for life-ending drug treatment. Promoters of the bill, such as State Rep. Eric Morrison, labeled it the “compassionate” thing to do.

“I ask my colleagues to pass this bill today so that terminally ill Delawareans have the right to end their lives in a dignified manner with as little suffering as possible. … Passing this act is the right and compassionate thing to do,” Morrison stated.

One of the plaintiff organizations in the complaint, the Institute for Patients’ Rights, released an official statement on the bill, echoing the concern that the law will only serve to victimize those with disabilities, not alleviate their suffering. The statement also notes that several physicians have prescribed assisted-suicide drugs to patients who do not have life-threatening illnesses.

“A recent study has shown alarming trends, including the use of physician-assisted suicide in cases that are not terminal, such as eating disorders,” the statement read.

“These shifts pose new and unforeseen risks, especially to people who may be struggling, isolated, or more susceptible to making irreversible decisions.”

