Disabled Canadian man chooses euthanasia due to loneliness, ‘psychosocial suffering’

An Ontario man who had cerebral palsy but could move around by himself received approval for euthanasia, which he reportedly sought because he suffered from lack of interaction with other people.

( LifeSiteNews ) — A man in his 60s chose to die via Canada’s ever-pervasive euthanasia regime, citing loneliness as the main reason.

A 2025 report from Ontario’s “Medical Assistance in Dying” (MAID) Death Review Committee (OMDRC) said a man named only as Mr. B was suffering from cerebral palsy and was bound to a wheelchair.

Despite this, the man could independently use the bathroom and move around by himself, but he lived in a long-term care facility, where he had been for years.

According to records, Mr. B said he had “profound psychosocial suffering and loneliness” because of not being able to interact with others, a condition that he claimed he had suffered for years.

About two months before asking for euthanasia, he stopped eating and survived only on supplemental drinks.

His doctor then referred him for euthanasia, and, after a few meetings, it was suggested that he might be approved for the procedure because he had a “grievous and irremediable condition.”

According to records, Mr. B was offered drugs for his low mood and was told that he might be able to have euthanasia under Track 2 conditions.

So-called Track 2 approval allows people to kill themselves through euthanasia when it is deemed that a natural death is not “reasonably foreseeable,” as opposed to Track 1, where a death is deemed “reasonably foreseeable.”

However, after some time, Mr. B’s euthanasia practitioner said he would be able to get the procedure under Track 1, as he had an “incurable condition,” despite the fact that he refused to eat and drink properly.

Weak and losing weight, Mr. B was allowed death under Track 1, despite some members of the OMDRC being concerned that his decision not to eat was a factor that may have linked him to being suicidal.

Canadians dying by euthanasia have skyrocketed. A recent report by LifeSiteNews of an elderly woman known as Mrs. B, who was euthanized within hours despite changing her mind.

The Liberal government under Prime Minister Mark Carney has worked to expand euthanasia 13-fold since it was legalized in 2016. Canada now has the fastest-growing assisted suicide program in the world. Meanwhile, Health Canada released a series of studies on advanced requests for assisted suicide.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Jim O’Neil warned that Canada’s MAiD program, as it’s known, has crossed a new line in unethical practices.

